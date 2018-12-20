US reviews news of imports from labor in China camp

AP, BEIJING

The US government on Tuesday said that it is reviewing reports of forced labor at a Chinese internment camp where ethnic minorities are sewing clothes that have been shipped to the US market.

US Customs and Border Protection said in a statement that reporting by The Associated Press and other media “for the first time appears to link the internment camps identified in western China to the importation of goods produced by forced labor by a US company.”

The AP tracked shipments from a factory in a camp in China’s far western Xinjiang region to Badger Sportswear in North Carolina. The company ships clothing to universities, colleges and schools around the US.

Experts and a human rights organization have said that possibly as many as 1 million people from predominantly Muslim groups are arbitrarily detained in such camps, the functions of which range from political indoctrination to forced labor.

Following the news reports, Badger said that it had suspended business with Chinese supplier Hetian Taida Apparel (和田泰達) and was investigating.

A statement on its Web site said: “one percent or less” of Badger products was sourced from Hetian Taida.

The Washington-based Workers Rights Consortium (WRC), which has agreements with many educational institutions to make sure the products they sell on campus are ethically manufactured, said that “forced labor of any kind is a severe violation of university codes of conduct.”

WRC executive director Scott Nova said in a message to affiliate universities that, building off the AP’s report, WRC had gathered evidence indicating the factory that supplied Badger with collegiate apparel was “one and the same” as the factory inside the highly guarded internment compound seen by AP reporters.

It is against US law to import products of forced labor.

Customs and Border Protection said it is part of its mission to enforce “both laws to protect individuals from forced labor and our nation’s economy from businesses profiting from this form of modern slavery.”