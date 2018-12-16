Light at the end of the tunnel for UN climate talks

AP, KATOWICE, Poland

A deal on the rules that govern the 2015 Paris Agreement yesterday appeared within grasp, as officials from almost 200 countries worked to bridge remaining differences after two weeks of UN talks in Poland.

While the accord set a headline target of keeping average global temperatures from rising by more than 2°C — or 1.5°C if possible — much of the fine print was left unfinished.

The meeting in Katowice was meant to finalize how countries report their emissions of greenhouses gases and the efforts they are taking to reduce them.

Poor countries also wanted assurances on financial support to help them cut emissions, adapt to inevitable changes such as sea level rise and pay for damage that has already happened.

“We’ve come a long way,” Canadian Minister of Environment and Climate Change Catherine McKenna told reporters ahead of a plenary meeting yesterday afternoon. “There’s been really late negotiations, there’s been big group negotiations, there’s been shuttle diplomacy all through the night and now we are coming to the wire.”

One major sticking point during the talks was how to create a functioning market in carbon credits.

Economists believe an international trading system could be an effective way to drive down emissions and raise large amounts of money for measures to curb global warming.

“We want billions to flow into trillions, and I’m someone who believes that it’s not just about national governments,” McKenna said. “Ultimately, the market is going to play a huge role in the cleaner solutions that we need, supporting countries and being efficient in how we do this.”

Emerging economies, such as Brazil, have pushed back against rich countries’ demands to cancel piles of carbon credits still lingering from a system set up under the 1997 Kyoto Protocol.

“There are still a range of possible outcomes and Brazil continues to work constructively with other parties to find a workable pathway forward,” Brazil’s chief negotiator Antonio Marcondes said.

While some officials questioned the format of the meeting, which has grown to a huge event with tens of thousands of participants, Greenpeace International executive director Jennifer Morgan stressed how important it was to bring all countries of the world together on the issue.

“We need a multilateral process, especially for the poorest and smallest countries that don’t go to G20,” she said. “But the lack of ambition by some rich countries, like the European Union, is worrying.”