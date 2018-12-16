‘Yellow vests’ hit streets amid calls to hold off

Reuters, PARIS

Thousands of protesters yesterday took to the streets of French cities in the fifth weekend of nationwide demonstrations against French President Emmanuel Macron’s government, despite calls to hold off after a gun attack in Strasbourg earlier this week.

In Paris, police were out in force to contain possible outbursts of violence, but several major stores, such as the Galeries Lafayette, were open to welcome Christmas shoppers.

Numbers were down compared with Saturday last week, a police source said.

Tear gas was fired at small groups of protesters in brief clashes with riot police near the Champs-Elysees.

Close by, a handful of topless activists from the feminist protest group Femen faced security forces a few meters away from the Elysee Palace, the president’s residence.

The “yellow vest” movement started last month with protests at junctions and roundabouts against fuel tax increases, but quickly became a wider mobilization against Macron’s economic policies.

Successive weekends of protests in Paris have lead to vandalism and violent clashes with security forces.

Loic Bollay, 44, marching on the Champs-Elysees in a yellow vest, said the protests were more subdued than in previous weeks, but the movement would go on until the demonstrators’ grievances were addressed.

“Since the Strasbourg attack, it is calmer, but I think next Saturday and the following Saturdays … it will come back.”

The government, as well as several unions and opposition politicians, had called on protesters to stay off the streets, after four people were killed in a gun attack at a Christmas market in Strasbourg.

French Minister of the Interior Christophe Castaner said that about 69,000 police were active yesterday with a reinforced presence in the cities of Toulouse, Bordeaux and Saint-Etienne.

A police source said about 16,000 protesters had been counted in France, excluding Paris, by 11am GMT, compared with 22,000 at the same time on Dec. 8.

In Paris, where groups of hundreds of protesters marched in splintered groups in several neighborhoods, 85 had been arrested by about midday, a Paris police official said.

On Friday, Macron called for a return to calm in France after nearly a month of protests by the movement.

The demonstrations have hit growth and caused widespread disruption.

“France needs calm, order and a return to normal,” Macron said, after a meeting of EU leaders in Brussels..