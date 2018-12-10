Trump denies collusion after major revelations

AFP, WASHINGTON

US President Donald Trump on Saturday again denied that his campaign colluded with Russian operatives, but made no comment on claims that he directly organized hush payments to ward off a possible sex scandal during his White House run.

Trump took to Twitter to address the multiple court filings that dropped on Friday in connection with special counsel Robert Mueller’s sweeping investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 US presidential election.

“AFTER TWO YEARS AND MILLIONS OF PAGES OF DOCUMENTS (and a cost of over $30,000,000), NO COLLUSION!” Trump tweeted.

“We are happy with what we are reading. There was no collusion whatsoever. There never has been. The last thing I want is help from Russia on a campaign,” he later told reporters.

While the filings did not appear to reveal evidence of collusion, they did offer a wealth of new information about what Mueller’s team is looking into, along with other federal prosecutors in New York.

Prosecutors directly implicated Trump in efforts to buy the silence of two women who claimed they had affairs with him, saying he directed his then-attorney Michael Cohen to offer them hush money.

Also on Friday, prosecutors accused Trump’s onetime campaign manager Paul Manafort of multiple “lies” to investigators.

US Senator Richard Blumenthal, a former federal prosecutor, said Trump was in legal jeopardy.

“The pieces of the mosaic or the puzzle are coming into place, and the walls are closing in on Donald Trump, and his inner circle, including his family,” Blumenthal said.

“I believe he could be indicted and the trial could be postponed until after he finishes service,” he added.