China calls on Canada to release Meng Wanzhou, warns of ‘grave consequences’

AP, BEIJING

China on Saturday summoned the Canadian ambassador to protest the detention of Huawei Technologies Co (華為) chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou (孟晚舟), calling it “unreasonable, unconscionable and vile in nature,” and warning of “grave consequences” if she is not released.

A report by the official Xinhua news agency carried on the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ Web site said that Chinese Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Yucheng (樂玉成) called in Canadian Ambassador John McCallum over the holding of Meng, who is suspected of trying to evade US sanctions on Iran.

Le told McCallum that Meng’s detention at the request of the US while transferring flights in Vancouver was a “severe violation” of her “legitimate rights and interests.”

“Such a move ignores the law and is unreasonable, unconscionable and vile in nature,” Le said in the statement.

“China strongly urges the Canadian side to immediately release the detained Huawei executive ... or face grave consequences that the Canadian side should be held accountable for,” Le said.

Roland Paris, a former foreign policy adviser to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, said that Chinese pressure on the Canadian government will not work.

“Perhaps because the Chinese state controls its judicial system, Beijing sometimes has difficulty understanding or believing that courts can be independent in a rule-of-law country. There’s no point in pressuring the Canadian government. Judges will decide,” Paris tweeted in response to the comments from Beijing.

Canadian officials have declined to comment on Chinese threats of retaliation over the case, instead emphasizing the independence of Canada’s judiciary along with the importance of Ottawa’s relationship with Beijing.

Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs Chrystia Freeland said that Canada “has assured China that due process is absolutely being followed in Canada, that consular access for China to Ms Meng will absolutely be provided.”

“We are a rule of law country and we will be following our laws as we have thus far in this matter and as we will continue to do,” Freeland said on Friday.

Huawei is the biggest global supplier of network gear for telephone and Internet companies, and has been the target of deepening US security concerns over its ties to the Chinese government.

The US has pressured European countries and other allies to limit use of its technology, warning that they could be opening themselves up to surveillance and theft of information.