Russian offered Trump campaign cooperation: probe

AFP, NEW YORK

US prosecutors have revealed that a Russian offered cooperation to US President Donald Trump’s election campaign as early as 2015, declaring that the US president’s former lawyer Michael Cohen had provided “relevant” and “substantial” help to the Russia investigation.

Around November 2015, about five months after Trump launched his bid for the presidency and well before previously reported contacts, Cohen spoke to a purported “trusted person” in the Russian Federation who offered the campaign “political synergy” and “synergy on a government level,” special council Robert Mueller said in a filing.

Cohen said the unidentified person “repeatedly proposed” a meeting between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, claiming it could have a “phenomenal” impact “not only in political, but in a business dimension as well,” the filing said.

“Cohen, however, did not follow up on this invitation,” it added.

The former fixer last week pleaded guilty to lying to the US Congress in connection with a Moscow real-estate deal, which was being pursued as late as one month before Trump officially became the Republican nominee for US president.

Due to his help, Mueller declined to recommend additional jail time for Cohen for lying to Congress.

Recent filings in the Mueller probe have suggested that the White House knew that Cohen planned to lie to lawmakers about his contacts with Russians.

They also suggest that Trump and his family were in the loop on discussions with Russians on a Moscow project, even after the real-estate tycoon secured the Republican nomination in the middle of 2016.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders dismissed the latest filings in Cohen’s case, saying they “tell us nothing of value that wasn’t already known.”

“Mr Cohen has repeatedly lied and as the prosecution has pointed out to the court, Mr Cohen is no hero,” she said.

However, Mueller has been inching ever closer to the White House, and early on Friday Trump fired off a feverish volley of tweets against a probe he dubs a “witch hunt,” accusing Mueller of “big time conflicts of interest” and alleging the prosecutor coerced false testimony from witnesses.

Trump vowed that his lawyers would produce a “major Counter Report” to rebut Mueller’s findings.

US Representative John Garamendi, a Democrat, said these might be “the opening days of an impeachment.”

Trump is a president “that clearly has surrounded himself with criminals,” he told CNN.

“During the campaign, laws were broken... And now we have the president implicated in that,” he said.

Trump on Friday announced his intention to nominate William Barr as his new attorney general — succeeding former US attorney general Jeff Sessions, whom he sacked last month.

Sessions had angered the US president by recusing himself from overseeing the Mueller probe because of his own contacts with Russian officials.

Barr — a former US attorney general under former US president George H.W. Bush — is considered something of a consensus candidate for the sensitive post.