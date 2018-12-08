Huawei arrest ‘despicable’: Chinese media

AFP, BEIJING

Chinese media yesterday condemned the arrest of Huawei Technologies Co (華為) chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou (孟晚舟) on a US extradition request as a “despicable rogue’s approach” to contain China’s high-tech ambitions.

Meng’s arrest in Canada has angered Beijing and raised concerns that it could disrupt a trade dispute truce between the US and China.

Canada on Thursday defended the arrest, saying there was no political motivation, and a senior adviser to US President Donald Trump denied that it was linked to US-China trade talks.

However, Chinese media cast the move as an assault on the development of the nation’s high-tech industry.

“The Chinese government should seriously mull over the US tendency to abuse legal procedures to suppress China’s high-tech enterprises,” the Global Times said in an editorial. “Obviously, Washington is resorting to a despicable rogue’s approach as it cannot stop Huawei’s 5G advance in the market.”

The China Daily said that “containing Huawei’s expansion is detrimental to China-US ties.”

US authorities have not disclosed the charges Meng faces, but “one thing that is undoubtedly true and proven is the US is trying to do whatever it can to contain Huawei’s expansion in the world simply because the company is the point man for China’s competitive technology companies,” the newspaper said.

Meng faced a bail hearing in Canada yesterday.

Japan plans to join the US, Australia, New Zealand and Britain in restricting the use of Huawei products, with the Yomiuri Shimbun yesterday reporting that Tokyo is looking to ban government use of telecom products made by Huawei and ZTE Corp (中興通訊).

Chinese netizens criticized Meng’s arrest on Sina Weibo.

“One of the most important reasons why the US started the trade war was to attack China’s technology sector and its ‘Made in China 2025’ plan,” one user wrote.

Some analysts said Meng’s arrest could be used as a bargaining chip, but White House National Trade Council Director Peter Navarro denied that it was linked the US-China trade negotiations.

“The two issues are totally separate,” Navarro told CNN.

However, CNN, quoting an unnamed official, said that the US saw the arrest as providing leverage in trade talks.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also denied “any political involvement or interference” in Meng’s arrest.

White House National Security Adviser John Bolton said he knew that Canada was planning to arrest Meng, but declined to discuss specifics.

However, the US has had “enormous concerns for years” about the practice of Chinese firms using “stolen American intellectual property” for use as “arms of the Chinese government’s objectives in terms of information technology in particular,” he said.

“So not respecting this particular arrest, but Huawei is one company we’ve been concerned about,” he added.