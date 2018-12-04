French officials seek way out of protest crisis

Reuters, PARIS

French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe yesterday met with opposition leaders as French President Emmanuel Macron sought a way to defuse nationwide protests over high living costs that led to widespread rioting in Paris over the weekend and are hurting the economy.

The “yellow vest” revolt caught Macron unawares when it erupted on Nov. 17 and poses a formidable challenge to him as he tries to counter a plunge in popularity over his economic reforms, which are seen as favoring the wealthy.

Riot police were overrun on Saturday as protesters wrought havoc in Paris’s fanciest neighborhoods, torching dozens of cars, looting boutiques and smashing up luxury private homes and cafes in the worst disturbances the capital has seen since 1968.

The unrest is hitting the economy: hotel reservations are down, retailers are suffering, unsettling investors, and Total said some of its filling stations were running dry.

Emerging from Philippe’s office, opposition leader Laurent Wauquiez of the center-right Les Republicains said the government failed to understand the depth of public anger.

“The only outcome from this meeting was word of a debate in parliament,” Wauquiez told reporters. “What we need are gestures that appease, and these must be born out of the one decision every Frenchman is waiting for: scrapping [fuel] tax hikes.”

The “yellow vest” movement, whose supporters cut across age, job profile and geographical region, began online as an impromptu rebellion against higher fuel prices, but has morphed into a broader outpouring of anger over the squeeze that living costs are putting on middle-class household budgets.

While there are no leaders, the protesters’ core demand is a freeze on further planned fuel tax increases — the next is due next month — and measures to bolster spending power, but they have also called for Macron to go, and many talk up the idea of revolution.

The government is struggling for a way to engage.

“Making a small gesture and then sweeping the problem under the carpet, just as has always been done for the last 30 years, does nothing to solve the deeper, structural problems,” government spokesman Benjamin Griveaux told France Inter radio.