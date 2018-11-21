Security storm PNG parliament over unpaid APEC wages

Reuters, PORT MORESBY

A group of up to 100 security personnel in Papua New Guinea (PNG) yesterday forced their way into parliament to demand unpaid wages, just days after world leaders attended a regional summit in the nation.

“It was the armed forces, police and correctional workers. They have entered the parliament and just smashed everything up,” lawmaker Allan Bird told reporters by telephone.

“They were yelling: ‘Corrupt government, bloody government’ and so on. They were taking their frustration out on the furniture,” he said.

“They dispersed eventually, but we are hearing that more are mobilizing,” Bird added.

The unrest came days after Papua New Guinea hosted Asia-Pacific leaders for a regional summit.

The APEC summit, which ended on Sunday, propelled Papua New Guinea onto the world stage, but many residents were angered when the nation bought a fleet of luxury cars that now stands unused in a warehouse.

Most Papua New Guineans eke out a subsistence living and luxury cars are rare on roads that often require four-wheel drive vehicles.

“It’s tense and a lot of people are indoors,” said Santee Margis, a union member who represents electricity workers, by telephone from his home just outside the city center.

“Security forces, police and correctional staff, they were expecting their allowances would be paid into their accounts. When that didn’t happen, they stormed parliament,” he added. “Many people are mad about APEC — even though the government had made assurances — that it’s not been of benefit to the little people.”

Margis was at the courthouse downtown when he saw offices in lockdown and shops shutting, as well as people throwing rocks to smash shop windows and looting.

A Bank South Pacific employee said that branches closed early and that staff members were sent home.

Photographs on social media showed broken glass and smashed artwork at Parliament House.

Australian Broadcasting Corp quoted APEC chief executive officer Chris Hawkins as saying that police and other security personnel typically received their payment a week after a major event.

“The meeting ended two days ago and the security operation is now winding down,” Hawkins said. “The payment of individual allowances has already commenced and individual security force members should check with their banks as payments are made.”

Hawkins was not immediately available for comment.