Over 1,000 missing in California fire

AFP, CHICO, California

The number of people listed as missing in a northern California wildfire jumped past 1,000 as searchers found the remains of eight more people on the eve of US President Donald Trump’s visit.

The number of people unaccounted for almost doubled from 631 to 1,011 in 24 hours as authorities received more reports of people missing and as emergency calls made when the fire broke out were reviewed, Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea told reporters.

On a positive note, 329 people who had been listed as missing since the fire broke out had so far been accounted for, he said.

“The information I am providing you is raw data and we find there is the likely possibility that the list contains duplicate names,” he said, adding that some people who had escaped might also be unaware that they were listed as missing.

The eight additional sets of human remains found bring the total number of dead to 71 from the so-called Camp Fire, the deadliest and most destructive in California history.

The inferno erupted Nov. 8, laying waste to the town of Paradise at the northern foothills of the Sierra Nevada mountains and sending thousands fleeing.

Trump was set to visit the region yesterday to survey the damage and meet people affected by the fire.

In an interview with Fox News ahead of his visit, Trump doubled down on his previous claim that mismanagement of California’s forests was to blame, although he added that climate change might have contributed “a little bit.”

In the community of Chico, volunteers had erected a tented encampment for others forced from their homes.

The fire has burned 59,000 hectares and was half contained by Friday, authorities said.

They added that 47,200 people had been evacuated because of the fire and nearly 1,200 were living in shelters.

Smoke from the fire forced the closure of public schools in San Francisco on Friday and the shutdown of the city’s iconic cable cars as the air quality index soared to 271, comparable to Dhaka and worse than Kolkata, India.

A blanket of haze enveloped the region and the Golden Gate Bridge was shrouded in thick smog.

“It’s bad,” resident Melvin Karsenti said. “I’ve never seen that many people wear [face] masks.”

Three other people have died in southern California in another blaze dubbed the Woolsey Fire, which engulfed parts of Malibu, destroying the homes of several celebrities.

That inferno, which is about two-thirds the size of the Camp Fire, was close to 70 percent contained by Friday, as authorities predicted they would have it under control by tomorrow.

Adding to the misery of Camp Fire survivors, an outbreak of the highly contagious norovirus has been reported at several shelters.

Public health officials said that 41 people had been sick with vomiting and diarrhea as of Wednesday evening and 25 had to be hospitalized.

While the cause of the Camp Fire is still under investigation, a lawsuit has been filed against the local power company, PG&E, by fire victims claiming negligence.