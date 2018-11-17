New measures announced to improve train safety

By Sean Lin / Staff reporter, with CNA

The Ministry of Transportation and Communications yesterday announced new measures to improve train safety that mainly focus on adjusting speed control systems in response to a deadly derailment last month.

Connection problems between the automatic train protection (ATP) systems and their remote control systems on all 18 Puyuma Express trains operated by the Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) had been corrected by Saturday last week, Minister of Transportation and Communications Wu Hong-mo (吳宏謀) said.

This means the dispatch control room would have real-time information about ATP functionality and would be alerted if it is turned off, he said.

Puyuma Express No. 6432 from New Taipei City to Taitung derailed in Yilan County while traveling at nearly twice the permissible speed as it entered a curve, killing 18 people and injuring 200.

The driver, Yu Chen-chung (尤振仲), reported that he had turned off the ATP system minutes before the crash occurred, and when it was reported, there was little urgency in the dispatcher’s response.

The TRA would continue testing the system’s stability until the end of the month, Wu said.

The TRA has also replaced nine problematic air compressors and eight dehumidifiers on the Puyuma trains, as their malfunctioning could cause power problems — which was the reason why Yu shut off the ATP system.

All train models would undergo a comprehensive upgrade by April, Wu said.

The ministry is also working with experts to determine if an upgrade could be implemented that would throttle a train’s speed to remain within a safe range when an ATP system is shut off, Wu said.

The upgrade is expected by Dec. 30 next year and would be installed on 18 Puyuma and eight Taroko Express trains, which are known for their tilting features that allow them to travel faster, as well as 32 trains used by the Ziqiang Limited Express, Wu said.

All other TRA trains are to use the new system by 2022, Wu added.

In related news, the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) caucus yesterday paralyzed a Legislative Yuan plenary session to protest the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) caucus’ flouting of a resolution reached during cross-caucus talks last month that required Premier William Lai (賴清德) to give an oral report on the derailment.

DPP caucus whip Ker Chien-ming (柯建銘) said his caucus had arranged for Lai to present the report on Nov. 27.

When yesterday’s session began, KMT lawmakers rallied in the main legislative chamber, shouting slogans and accusing the DPP government of focusing on the Nov. 24 elections while disregarding those killed in the derailment.

They demanded that Lai present the report by Tuesday.

Citing a resolution passed by the four caucuses on Oct. 23, KMT Legislator Lin Wei-chou (林為洲) said that Lai and agencies should give an oral report at the legislature within a month, but the DPP caucus has reneged on the resolution.

The DPP is afraid to give the report ahead of the elections, because it does not want its already difficult campaign to be affected, KMT Legislator Lee Yen-hsiu (李彥秀) said, accusing the Executive Yuan of being a “campaign machine.”

The resolutions were signed by Ker and Legislative Speaker Su Jia-chyuan (蘇嘉全), KMT Legislator Lai Shyh-bao (賴士葆) said, urging Su to “toughen up” and not pander to the DPP.

When Su began making announcements, Lin took the speaker’s rostrum, prompting Su to call a recess and leave the chamber.