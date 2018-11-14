China-backed Asia trade deal delayed

Asian nations have given up hopes of completing a 16-nation trade bloc this year, with Chinese and Australian officials now looking to finalize the deal next year.

Singapore, which is chairing 10-member ASEAN this year, had pushed for a substantial conclusion to the agreement this year. Known as the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), the trade deal would cover almost half the world’s population.

“It will take a little bit longer to ensure that we get the type of substantial, meaningful, commercially meaningful market access decisions that Australia expects in a trade agreement,” Australian Minister for Trade, Tourism and Investment Simon Birmingham told reporters in Singapore yesterday.

That was despite ministers from RCEP nations meeting until late on Monday night and making substantial progress, he said.

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (李克強) echoed those sentiments in a speech in Singapore yesterday, saying that he hoped the RCEP talks would be completed next year.

China has pushed to diversify its export markets amid a trade dispute with US President Donald Trump, adding fresh urgency to the negotiations.

“With the headwind of trade protectionism, free trade is facing some difficulties,” Li said.

RCEP is often seen as a rival to the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP), a vast regional pact once led by the US that Trump withdrew from early in his presidency. Together with the Belt and Road Initiative to build investment and trade links with countries along the old Silk Road to Europe, the pact is a key element in China’s efforts to seize the geopolitical advantage following what many in the region see as a US retreat.

Beijing’s struggles to finalize the trade bloc might illustrate worries in the region about becoming too economically dependent on China.

In a speech to an ASEAN business and investment conference yesterday, Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said that the bloc must not accept trade and investment measures that might be unfair to member countries.

“RCEP must facilitate not only the interest of big firms, but also the SMEs [small and medium-sized enterprises] in the region,” Mahathir said. “RCEP must see an enhanced role for SMEs to leverage and move towards becoming middle-sized and large-sized companies.”

While negotiations to reach an agreement on RCEP have stalled, a negotiator for the pact is confident it will get across the line.

“It cannot be signed this year,” RCEP trade negotiating committee chairman Iman Pambagyo said on Tuesday last week. “We are aiming for some time next year, perhaps the second part of 2019.”

India has dragged its feet, as RCEP does not provide for free movement of skilled labor, a key concern for New Delhi given its large pool of tech workers, even as it opens its market to a clutch of nations known for their manufacturing prowess. It is facing pressure from member nations — including Japan, China, Australia, New Zealand and South Korea — to conclude talks.

The stalemate appears unlikely to be unwound any time soon, as RCEP member countries like Australia, India and Indonesia go into elections next year.

That raises questions about the longer-term prospects for RCEP, which began life as an effort by ASEAN to bring its individual trade deals with China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand under one umbrella.