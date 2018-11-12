Temperatures in northeast, north to cool until Friday

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter

Temperatures in the north and northeast regions are expected to become cooler this afternoon, due to a strong northeasterly wind, the Central Weather Bureau said yesterday, adding that the wind would continue to influence weather tomorrow through Thursday, before temperatures rise on Friday.

Isolated showers could occur in the north, and in Hualien and Taitung today, the bureau said, adding that rainfall could increase at night.

Weatherrisk Explore Inc chief executive officer Peng Chi-ming (彭啟明) said on Facebook that the cold air brought by the northeasterly wind would not cause an obvious drop in temperatures.

However, as the humidity increases on Wednesday and Thursday, rain could fall in windward areas, including the north and Yilan County, Peng said.

Due to the northeasterly wind’s influence, highs in northern and northeastern regions would be from 24°C to 26°C tomorrow and Thursday, with chances of isolated showers in the two regions increasing, the bureau said.

Cloudy to sunny skies are forecast for central and southern Taiwan, with highs of about 30°C, it said, adding that people should beware of the temperature differences between night and day.

On Friday, daytime temperatures in north and northeast are to rise again as the northeasterly wind weakens, with the highs varying between 27°C and 30°C, the bureau said, adding that cloudy to sunny skies are forecast for most of the nation, except along the east coast and mountainous areas in northern Taiwan, which could experience scattered rain.

A cold front is forecast to arrive on Saturday, bringing isolated showers to the east coast and the north, while cloudy to sunny skies are forecast for central and southern regions, the bureau said.

The northeasterly wind is expected to become stronger again on Sunday, lowering temperatures and bringing isolated showers to northern and northeastern regions, it said.

Drivers should beware of fog, which is expected to appear in the early morning today, and on Friday and Saturday, it said.