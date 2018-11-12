California wildfires kill at least 23

AFP, PARADISE, California

Firefighters yesterday battled raging blazes at both ends of drought-stricken California, with the death toll rising to at least 23 and strong winds and dry conditions in the forecast.

The largest fires were in Butte County, a scenic area in the foothills of the Sierra Nevada north of Sacramento, and in the Los Angeles area, where two deaths possibly related to a fire were reported.

Acrid smoke from the fire covered the sky for miles, the sun barely visible. On the ground, cars caught in the flames were reduced to metal carcasses, while power lines were gnawed by the flames.

Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea told a news conference on Saturday that 14 more bodies had been found, bringing the number of fatalities of a blaze known as the “Camp Fire” to 23.

Mandatory evacuation orders were issued for more than 52,000 people in the area.

In the town of Paradise, more than 6,700 buildings — including a hospital, a gas station and several restaurants — have been consumed by the fire.

Rescuers removed human remains over several hours in Paradise and placed them in a black hearse. Charred body parts were transported by bucket, while intact remains were carried in body bags.

The mobile homes at the Holly Hills Mobile Estate had been reduced to smoldering piles of debris. Yellow police tape marked spots that were tagged “Doe C” and “Doe D,” suggesting that bodies were found there.

Locals fled the danger, but police told reporters that some farmers returned to check on their cattle.

Fanned by strong winds, the blaze has so far scorched 40,500 hectares and was 20 percent contained, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire) said.

So far, three of the more than 3,200 firefighters deployed have been injured.

They will need three weeks to fully contain the blaze, firefighters said.

Local power authorities told state officials that an outage occurred near the spot where the fire erupted, the Sacramento Bee reported, but there was no official cause of the Camp Fire blaze.

US President Donald Trump, in France for World War I commemorations, drew criticism for an unsympathetic reaction to the devastation.

“There is no reason for these massive, deadly and costly forest fires in California except that forest management is so poor,” Trump tweeted. “Billions of dollars are given each year, with so many lives lost, all because of gross mismanagement of the forests. Remedy now, or no more Fed payments!”

Brian Rice, the head of the California Professional Firefighters, slammed the tweet as “ill-informed, ill-timed and demeaning to those who are suffering, as well as the men and women on the front lines.”

He said the US president’s claim that forest policies were mismanaged “is dangerously wrong.”

Trump later showed more sympathy.

“Our hearts are with those fighting the fires,” as well as the evacuees and families of the victims, he tweeted. “God Bless them all.”

In southern California, more wildfires burned, including one just north of Los Angeles and another in Ventura County near Thousand Oaks.

Two bodies were found in Malibu — one of the most coveted locations in California and home to a bevy of Hollywood stars — in an area where the “Woolsey Fire” swept through, the Los Angeles County Sheriff Department said.

However the incident “is being investigated by the homicide department,” a department spokesperson told reporters.