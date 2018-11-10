US, China meet to find path forward from their disputes

AFP, WASHINGTON

The US and China yesterday resumed top-level talks after months of spiraling tension, looking to see if they could find a way forward on disputes from trade to military friction.

The delayed meeting in Washington comes weeks before US President Donald Trump is expected to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Argentina, with both sides hoping they can announce some progress.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and US Secretary of Defense James Mattis spent yesterday morning with two high-ranking Chinese policymakers, days after US midterm elections during which Trump painted China as a bogeyman.

A planned trip by Mattis to Beijing last month was canceled amid rising military tensions, but yesterday Chinese Minister of National Defense Wei Fenghe (魏鳳和) was to visit the Pentagon to attend a ceremonial honor cordon.

The defense chiefs beforehand were to hold talks at the US Department of State jointly with Pompeo and Chinese State Counselor Yang Jiechi (楊潔篪), a longtime architect of Chinese foreign policy who formerly served as Chinese ambassador to the US.

The talks were to focus on security, but trade is at the heart of tensions. Trump has slapped US$250 billion of tariffs on Chinese goods, accusing Beijing of nefarious trading practices, prompting retaliatory measures.

While some of the Trump administration’s comments on China have prompted commentators to draw parallels to the Cold War, US ambassador to China Terry Branstad said that Washington was not seeking confrontation for its own sake.

“We want this to be a constructive, results-oriented relationship with China. The US is not trying to contain China, but we want fairness and reciprocity,” Branstad told reporters on the eve of the talks.

In Beijing, Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokeswoman Hua Chunying (華春瑩) yesterday said that China hopes the talks “will bring very good results,” and help “deepen understanding” and “accelerate collaboration between both sides.”

Branstad said the talks would consist of “frank, open exchanges” on issues from human rights to the myriad maritime disputes in the South China Sea.

“We want to achieve progress on our priorities, including North Korea, and China has been a very key player in helping to get North Korea to the bargaining table,” Branstad said.

In a meeting with former US secretary of state Henry Kissinger in Beijing on Thursday, Xi said it was “noteworthy that negative voices concerning China have been rising for some time in the United States,” Xinhua news agency reported.

However, Xi added that he had agreed to meet Trump in Argentina, where “the two sides can have an in-depth exchange of views on issues of common concern.”

China, Xi said, “is still committed to the building of a relationship with the United States that features no conflicts, no confrontation, mutual respect and win-win cooperation.”

Washington has been especially incensed at what it believes is widespread theft of US technology — a charge that China denies.