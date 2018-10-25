Three Taiwanese arrested in Nagoya for drug smuggling

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter

The Criminal Investigation Bureau yesterday sent an investigation team to Japan, after Japanese police earlier this month arrested three Taiwanese and seized 340kg of amphetamine in Nagoya.

Aichi Prefecture police said it was the biggest drug smuggling case in the region’s history, with an estimated ￥20 billion (US$177.63 million) worth of amphetamine sized.

Police suspect that the trio are involved with an international drug smuggling ring and might have been collaborating with Japanese crime syndicates.

The suspects are Hsu Cheng-chia (徐正嘉), 37, Hsu Jung-chi (許榮棋), 38, and Chen Yu-kai (陳昱凱), 28, police said.

Bureau officials said that the bust was another successful example of cooperation between Taiwan and Japan to fight drug smuggling.

The pouches of amphetamine were hidden inside metal wheel hubs on automobiles that were transported from Taiwan to Nagoya Port on a cargo ship, Japanese investigators said.

Japanese police said they detected suspicious activity at a port warehouse, which they observed for some time before conducting the raid.

Japanese media reported that a number of other Taiwanese were implicated as accomplices, but fled to Taiwan. It was not confirmed if Japanese police were looking for the ship’s crew or cargo handlers.

Hsu Cheng-chia, the alleged leader of the trio, was named as the recipient of the shipment, according to shipping documents.

In related news, South Korea officials earlier this month said they had indicted 22 suspects in connection with amphetamine smuggling via air so far this year, 20 of whom are Taiwanese.

South Korean authorities credited cooperation with the bureau for two busts that uncovered pouches of amphetamine hidden in passenger luggage at Incheon International Airport and Gimpo International Airport.

The seized amphetamine totaled 62.3kg at an estimated value of 200 billion won (US$176.25 million).

Meanwhile, Indonesia’s Supreme Court on Oct. 10 upheld the death sentence handed to two Taiwanese men surnamed Lin (林) and Huang (黃) for smuggling 60kg of amphetamine.

They are among 22 Taiwanese on death row in Indonesia who have been convicted of drug smuggling.