Taiwanese cautioned on Chinese-run incubators

By Chung Li-hua / Staff reporter

Taiwanese entrepreneurs interested in investing in Chinese business incubators should be careful, as more than 100 of them in Shenzhen have closed, while half of those in Beijing and Shanghai have been dormant since the Chinese government stopped subsidizing them last year, sources familiar with the matter said.

Many provincial governments launched policies to support Beijing’s 2015 plan to promote start-ups and business innovation, but once governmental subsidies began to dry up, many began to have trouble supporting incubators.

China’s Taiwan Affairs Office has help arranged about 76 start-up bases for young Taiwanese entrepreneurs, including children of Taiwanese businesspeople, sources familiar with Taiwanese business circles said, but none have been successful so far.

China’s “31 measures for Taiwanese” are unreliable and lack security guarantees, they said.

Some Taiwanese found the office would not help them when the Fuzhou City Government announced plans to demolish the site of their start-up as part of construction for a subway line.

Chinese incubators are having a hard time sustaining their operations, to say nothing of those established for young Taiwanese, the sources said.

Most young Taiwanese attracted by China’s incubator policies have suffered heavy losses, with some choosing to leave as soon as they received subsidy money, while others were cheated by agents they had hired, they added.

Many Chinese incubator operators do not care as much about innovation as they do about “how much governmental funding they can obtain” to allow them to survive by collecting rent, Chang Youyu (張遊瑀), chief executive of a firm for business incubators in Chongqing, said last year in an interview with the China Youth Daily.

Scams targeting entrepreneurs have soared in recent years, with one Sichuan-based incubator agent defrauding several would-be investors in 2016 by telling them that he could help them get free space and company registrations, while others cheated their clients out of government subsidies, Chinese media reports said.