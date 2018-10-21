Saudi Arabia admits Khashoggi killed

AFP, RIYADH

Saudi Arabia yesterday said that journalist Jamal Khashoggi was killed inside its Istanbul consulate, saying he died during a “brawl,” an explanation that US President Donald Trump called credible, but drew skepticism from US lawmakers.

Meanwhile, a Turkish official said they are likely to find out what happened to the body “before long,” adding that Khashoggi’s DNA samples were being obtained from Turkey.

Riyadh announced the arrest of 18 Saudi Arabians in connection with their investigation and the sacking of two top aides of Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman, who has faced mounting international pressure over the journalist’s disappearance on Oct. 2.

The statement — after persistent claims by Saudi authorities that Khashoggi had left the consulate alive — came amid the threat of US sanctions and appears aimed at distancing Prince Mohammed from the affair.

In the latest version of events from Riyadh, Saudi Arabian Attorney General Sheikh Saud al-Mojeb said that Khashoggi died after talks degenerated into an altercation.

He did not disclose the whereabouts of the journalist’s body.

“Discussions that took place between him and the persons who met him ... at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul led to a brawl and a fistfight with the citizen, Jamal Khashoggi, which led to his death, may his soul rest in peace,” he said in a statement.

The Saudi king also ordered the setting up of a ministerial body under the chairmanship of the crown prince to restructure the kingdom’s intelligence agency and “define its powers accurately,” state media said.

Deputy intelligence chief Major General Ahmed al-Assiri and royal court media adviser Saud al-Qahtani, both part of Prince Mohammad’s inner circle, were sacked. The United Arab Emirates welcomed the moves.

Khashoggi’s Turkish fiancee Hatice Cengiz tweeted that her heart was “full of sorrow” at the confirmation of his death.

Trump endorsed Saudi Arabia’s explanation about the death of Khashoggi and called it an “important first step.”

“I do, I do,” Trump said when asked if the Saudis’ explanation was credible. “It’s early, we haven’t finished our review or investigation.”

Trump had previously said that Washington could impose sanctions, but his administration had been notably slow to criticize its Persian Gulf ally, despite mounting evidence of what happened to Khashoggi.

“It took an intense international outcry sustained for two weeks to acknowledge the obvious — that Khashoggi is dead, that he was killed in the Saudi consulate,” said Kristin Diwan of the Arab Gulf States Institute in Washington. “That gives you an idea of the immense financial and strategic interests that are invested in maintaining the US partnership with Saudi Arabia and its leadership.”

The British Foreign Office said it was “considering the Saudi report and our next steps.”

Saudi Arabian officials have denied that Prince Mohammad had any involvement, but one suspect identified by Turkey was said to be a frequent companion of the young heir to the throne, three others were linked to his security detail and a fifth is a high-level forensic specialist, the New York Times reported.

The decision to overhaul the intelligence apparatus and sack members of the crown prince’s inner circle is designed to “distance the crown prince from the murder,” analysis firm Eurasia Group said.