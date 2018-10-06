Guatemalan government tweets support for Taiwan

By Stacy Hsu / Staff reporter

The Guatemalan government on Thursday in a tweet commended Taiwan’s contribution in the area of sustainable development, amid growing concerns over the stability of bilateral ties after the Central American ally failed to support the nation’s UN bid for three years in a row.

“Taiwan is an important partner in the development of cooperation projects at the national level. Its contribution to the effective implementation of #Agenda2030 for sustainable development in Guatemala is commendable,” the Guatemalan Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in Spanish in a tweet on its official Twitter account.

The tweet came as concerns over the two nations’ 85 years of diplomatic relations grew, given that Guatemala is the only diplomatic ally that failed to endorse Taiwan’s UN bid at the world body’s General Assembly in New York City, either through open remarks or a letter to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

Five former allies have switched allegiance to China since May 2016.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday retweeted its Guatemalan counterpart’s post, expressing its gratitude to Guatemala for acknowledging Taiwan’s long-standing commitment to advancing sustainable national development in the Central American nation.

“Taiwan is Guatemala’s rock-solid partner in achieving shared prosperity,” the Taiwanese ministry wrote.

Later, in a press release, the Taiwanese ministry again thanked the Guatemalan government for supporting the nation’s international participation in speaking for it at the World Health Assembly in Geneva, Switzerland, in May, an event Taiwan was not invited to attend due to Chinese pressure.

“Our ties with Guatemala are stable and solid, with close bilateral collaborations on several projects,” the Taiwanese ministry said, adding that it appreciated its support for Taiwan’s cause at the UN and in other international arenas.

“We will continue to deepen our friendship,” it said.