Ministry confirms vice president’s trip to Vatican

By Stacy Hsu / Staff reporter

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday officially announced that Vice President Chen Chien-jen (陳建仁) would travel to the Vatican next week to attend the canonization of seven beatified people, or “blesseds,” including for pope Paul VI.

The Chinese-language Liberty Times (the Taipei Times’ sister newspaper) reported the planned visit on Sept. 21, one day before the Vatican and China signed a provisional agreement on the appointment of bishops.

President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) decided to appoint Chen, a Catholic, as her special envoy to the Oct. 14 ceremony because she attaches great importance to the 76 years of friendship between Taiwan and the Holy See, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Kelly Hsieh (謝武樵) told a news conference at the Presidential Office Building in Taipei.

Hsieh said she is to accompany Chen and his wife on the trip, and they will leave Taiwan on Thursday next week and return home early in the morning of Oct. 16.

During their four-day visit to the Vatican, Chen will visit the Papal Palace of Castel Gandolfo to pay tribute to pope Paul VI, who died of a heart attack on Aug. 6, 1978, as well as the Montecassino Abbey founded by Saint Benedict in 529 in Monte Cassino, she said.

He is also scheduled to attend a Mass to pray for Taiwanese and world peace, and host a banquet for Vatican-based Taiwanese clergymen and expatriates in Tsai’s honor, Hsieh said.

According to custom, Pope Francis is expected to meet with each delegation leader individually before or after the canonization ceremony, and Chen would extend an invitation to the pope to visit Taiwan, she said.

Chen’s trip is bound to be closely watched, given that the Vatican-Beijing agreement on bishops appears to have resolved an issue that has long been considered the biggest hurdle to the establishment of official diplomatic ties.

The Vatican is Taiwan’s only remaining diplomatic ally in Europe, and the nation has lost five allies to Beijing since Tsai took office on May 20, 2016.

As for the possibility that Chen might run into the two Chinese bishops invited to attend the 15th Ordinary General Assembly of the Synod of Bishops in Rome that begins today and runs through Oct. 28, Hsieh said the chances were slim as the assembly and the canonization ceremony are being held at different locations.

Additional reporting by staff writer