Canada, US reach free-trade deal to replace NAFTA

AP, TORONTO

Canada was back in a revamped North American free-trade deal with the US and Mexico late on Sunday after weeks of bitter, high-pressure negotiations that brushed up against a midnight deadline.

In a joint statement, US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs Chrystia Freeland said the agreement “will strengthen the middle class, and create good, well-paying jobs and new opportunities for the nearly half billion people who call North America home.”

The new deal, reached just before a midnight deadline imposed by the US, is to be called the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement, or USMCA. It replaces the 24-year-old North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), which US President Donald Trump had called a job-killing disaster.

Trump yesterday morning called it a “great deal,” tweeting that it “solves the many deficiencies and mistakes in NAFTA, greatly opens markets to our Farmers and Manufacturers, reduces Trade Barriers to the US and will bring all three Great Nations together in competition with the rest of the world.”

“Congratulations to Mexico and Canada!” he added.

The agreement gives US farmers greater access to the Canadian dairy market, but it keeps a NAFTA dispute-resolution process that the US wanted to jettison and offers Canada protection if Trump goes ahead with plans to impose tariffs on cars, trucks and auto parts imported into the US.

“It’s a good day for Canada,” Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said as he left his office.

“We celebrate a trilateral deal. The door closes on trade fragmentation in the region,” Jesus Seade, trade negotiator for Mexico’s incoming president, said via Twitter.

Representatives for the government of Mexican president-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador had called a press conference to discuss details of the trade deal yesterday.

Canada, the US’ No. 2 trading partner, was left out when the US and Mexico reached an agreement last month to revamp NAFTA.

The Trump administration officially notified Congress of the US-Mexico trade agreement on Aug. 31. That started a 90-day clock that would let outgoing Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto sign the new pact before he leaves office on Dec. 1.

Trump threatened to go ahead with a revamped NAFTA — with or without Canada.

However, it was unclear whether Trump had authority from Congress to pursue a revamped NAFTA with only Mexico.

Some lawmakers immediately expressed relief that Canada had been reinstated in the regional trading bloc.

“I am pleased that the Trump administration was able to strike a deal to modernize NAFTA with both Mexico and Canada,” US Senate Committee on Finance Chairman Orrin Hatch said. “NAFTA is a proven success.”