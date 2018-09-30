Trump orders FBI probe of Kavanaugh as final vote put off

AFP, WASHINGTON

US President Donald Trump on Friday ordered a new FBI investigation into sexual assault allegations against his Supreme Court pick, as the US Senate delayed a vote on Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination to make way for the probe.

After a dramatic day-long hearing at which a university professor accused Kavanaugh of pinning her down and assaulting her at a party in the 1980s, the US Senate Judiciary Committee earlier on Friday approved his nomination in a preliminary vote along party lines.

However, US Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, a Republican, then bowed to intense pressure from inside and outside the US Congress and announced he was asking Trump to order the new background review that “must be completed no later than one week from today.”

The Kavanaugh nomination has turned into a political firestorm ahead of November congressional elections and is threatening to derail Trump’s push to get a conservative-minded majority on the top court ahead of the vote.

Trump, who repeatedly blasted Democratic opposition to Kavanaugh as a political “con-job,” agreed to the investigation.

“I’ve ordered the FBI to conduct a supplemental investigation to update Judge Kavanaugh’s file. As the Senate has requested, this update must be limited in scope and completed in less than one week,” the US president said in a statement.

He later tweeted support for Kavanaugh, saying: “Just started, tonight, our 7th FBI investigation of Judge Brett Kavanaugh. He will someday be recognized as a truly great Justice of The United States Supreme Court!”

Trump’s order and the decision to put off a final vote came after a key Republican senator, Jeff Flake, threatened to break ranks with his party because of the clouds hanging over Kavanaugh.

At least three women have accused the 53-year-old conservative judge of sexual misconduct while drunk, as a high-school and later a university student.