Facebook says 50 million accounts hit by security breach as users file lawsuit

AP, NEW YORK

Facebook has reported a major security breach in which 50 million user accounts were accessed by unknown attackers.

The attackers gained the ability to “seize control” of those accounts by stealing digital keys the company uses to keep people logged in, Facebook said.

Facebook has logged out owners of the 50 million affected accounts — plus another 40 million who were vulnerable to the attack.

Users do not need to change their Facebook passwords, it said.

Facebook said it does not know who was behind the attacks or where they are based.

In a call with reporters on Friday, cofounder Mark Zuckerberg said that attackers would have had the ability to view private messages or post on someone’s account, but there is no sign that they did.

“We do not yet know if any of the accounts were actually misused,” Zuckerberg said.

The hack is the latest setback for Facebook during a tumultuous year of security problems and privacy issues. So far, though, none of that has significantly shaken the confidence of the company’s 2 billion global users.

The latest attack involved bugs in Facebook’s “View As” feature, which lets people see how their profiles appear to others.

The attackers used that vulnerability to steal the digital keys, known as “access tokens,” from the accounts of people whose profiles were plugged into the “View As” feature — and then moved along from one user’s Facebook friend to another.

Possession of those tokens would allow attackers to control those accounts.

One of the bugs was more than a year old and affected how the “View As” feature interacted with Facebook’s video uploading feature for posting “happy birthday” messages, vice president of product management Guy Rosen said.

However, it was not until the middle of this month that Facebook noticed an uptick in unusual activity, and not until this week that it learned of the attack, Rosen said.

“We haven’t yet been able to determine if there was specific targeting” of particular accounts, Rosen said in a call with reporters. “It does seem broad. And we don’t yet know who was behind these attacks and where they might be based.”

Neither passwords nor credit card data were stolen, Rosen said.

He said the company has alerted the FBI and regulators in the US and Europe.

Facebook late on Friday said that third-party apps, including its own Instagram app, could have been affected.

“The vulnerability was on Facebook, but these access tokens enabled someone to use the account as if they were the account-holder themselves,” Rosen said.

The company was on Friday sued by users of the social network.

The class-action complaint was filed in federal court in Northern California within hours of Facebook’s statement saying it had fixed the breach.

It might be too early to know how sophisticated the attackers were and if they were connected to a nation state, said Thomas Rid, a professor at the Johns Hopkins University.

Additional reporting by Bloomberg