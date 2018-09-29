Kavanaugh-Ford contest ignites US Senate

AP, WASHINGTON

In a day like few others in the history of the US, psychology professor Christine Blasey Ford on Thursday said she was “100 percent” certain that US Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh had sexually assaulted her when they were teenagers, while Kavanaugh testified he was “100 percent certain” he did no such thing.

Republicans scheduled a recommendation vote in the US Senate Judiciary Committee for yesterday morning, where they hold an 11-10 majority. A final Senate vote is expected next week, which could seat Kavanaugh on the court shortly after the start of its new term next month.

In the committee’s packed hearing room on Thursday, Kavanaugh and Ford said the alleged assault and the storm of controversy that has erupted 36 years later had altered their lives forever and for the worse — perhaps the only thing they agreed on during their separate testimonies.

Ford spoke about her long-held secret of the alleged assault in a locked room at a gathering of friends when she was just 15.

The memory was “locked” in her brain, she said.

Despite admitting gaps in her memory, Ford said that she “believed he was going to rape me.”

Hours later, Kavanaugh denied the accusations, speaking in a defiant tone.

He said that the tactics of those who opposed his confirmation were a “national disgrace.”

He interrupted Democratic senators and dismissed some questions, saying: “You have replaced ‘advice and consent’ with ‘search and destroy,’” referring to the US Constitution’s outline of senators’ duties in confirming high officials.

Democrats asked if Kavanaugh would call for an FBI investigation into the claims, to which he answered: “I welcome whatever the committee wants to do.”

Earlier, Ford described what she said was a harrowing assault in the summer of 1982.

She said an inebriated Kavanaugh and another teen, Mark Judge, locked her in a room at a house party as Kavanaugh was grinding and groping her.

He put his hand over her mouth to muffle her screams, she said.

Judge has also denied the allegations.

Later, Kavanaugh entered the committee room and started to testify with a statement he said he had shown only one other person. Almost immediately he choked up.

“My family and my name have been totally and permanently destroyed,” he said.

He said it was unacceptable how much time it took the committee to convene the hearing after Ford’s allegations emerged, singling out Democrats for “unleashing” forces against him.

Even if senators vote down his confirmation, he said: “You’ll never get me to quit.”

Kavanaugh, who has two daughters, said that one of his girls said they should “pray for the woman” making the allegations against him, referring to Ford.

“That’s a lot of wisdom from a 10-year-old,” he said, choking up. “We mean no ill will.”

The judge answered questions about a party atmosphere that has been described at Georgetown Prep and Yale when he attended the institutes.

“Sometimes I had too many beers,” he said. “I liked beer. I still like beer, but I never drank beer to the point of blacking out and I never sexually assaulted anyone.”

Kavanaugh said his family has been threatened since the accusations emerged and his reputation was likely ruined.

It was a “grotesque and coordinated character assassination,” he said. “You may defeat me in the final vote, but you’ll never get me to quit.”