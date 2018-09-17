Taiwan to showcase SDGs in New York

By Lu Yi-hsuan / Staff reporter

Cabinet officials are to attend a series of events in New York this week showcasing the nation’s efforts to achieve the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and lobby for support for Taiwan’s participation in UN events.

The 73rd session of the UN General Assembly is to open tomorrow at UN Headquarters in New York, with the annual general debate to run from Tuesday next week through Oct. 1.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs last month said that Taiwan would maintain an approach of not actively seeking UN membership, but would instead call for meaningful participation in the organization.

A delegation led by Environmental Protection Administration (EPA) Deputy Minister Chan Shun-kuei (詹順貴) is to attend a seminar tomorrow on global partnerships in achieving the SDGs, jointly hosted by the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office (TECO) in New York, the International Research Institute for Climate and Society and the Marshall Islands government.

The delegation is to present a briefing on the nation’s accomplishments in achieving the SDGs over the past year, particularly in key areas such as the smart management of water resources, a circular economy, wildlife conservation and global partnerships.

The delegation is also to attend events for the annual Creative Climate Awards, organized by TECO and the Human Impact Institute, to show support for efforts to fight climate change.

The ministry yesterday said that it is sending Chan instead of EPA Minister Lee Ying-yuan (李應元) — who led the delegation last year — because of Lee’s schedule.

The ministry respects the EPA’s decision and would offer all necessary assistance, it said.

Meanwhile, Minister Without Portfolio Audrey Tang (唐鳳) on Thursday is to attend a forum hosted by TECO and Columbia University to discuss meeting SDGs through social innovations and digital technologies.

The forum is to be live-streamed, during which people can ask questions anonymously using the Sli.do app.

On Friday at a seminar at the Asia Society, Tang — who oversees digital affairs — is to meet with former US assistant secretary of state for East Asian and Pacific affairs Daniel Russel to discuss digital technologies as they apply to governance.

She is also to attend two youth forums to exchanges ideas on how the government can promote social innovation, improve transparency and increase its participation in international events by meeting SDGs.

Separately, Democratic Progressive Party legislators Lin Ching-yi (林靜儀), Lee Li-feng (李麗芬) and Chen Man-li (陳曼麗), and New Power Party Legislator Hsu Yung-ming (徐永明) are to visit the US Congress during the UN Assembly to lobby for support for the nation to participate in UN events.

In addition, the International Cooperation and Development Fund is to hold a forum in New York with Impact Hub to give a briefing on Taiwan’s accomplishments in helping other countries meet the SDGs.

Other events organized by Taiwanese non-governmental organizations and Taiwanese expat communities in New York to lobby for the nation’s inclusion in the UN include an exhibition on medical assistance Taiwan has offered other countries, art installations and street rallies.

Additional reporting by CNA