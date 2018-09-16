Manafort pleads guilty, to cooperate with special counsel

AP, WASHINGTON

US President Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman Paul Manafort on Friday agreed to cooperate with the special counsel’s Russia investigation as he pleaded guilty to federal charges and avoided a second trial that could have exposed him to even greater punishment.

The deal gives special counsel Robert Mueller a key cooperator who led the Trump election effort for a crucial stretch during the 2016 US presidential campaign.

The result also ensures that the probe will extend far beyond the November congressional elections, despite entreaties from the US president’s lawyers that Mueller bring his probe to a close.

It is unclear what information Manafort is prepared to provide to investigators about Trump or that could aid Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

However, the plea nonetheless makes Manafort the latest associate of Trump, who is known to place a premium on loyalty among subordinates, to admit guilt and cooperate with investigators in hopes of leniency.

In the past year, Mueller has secured pleas from a former US national security adviser who lied to the FBI about discussing sanctions with a Russian ambassador; a campaign aide who broached the idea of a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin; and another aide who was indicted alongside Manafort, but ultimately turned on him.

The US president’s former personal lawyer has separately pleaded guilty in New York.

Friday’s deal, to charges tied to Ukrainian political consulting work, but unrelated to the campaign, was struck just days before Manafort was to have stood trial for a second time.

He was convicted last month of eight financial crimes in a separate trial in Virginia and faces seven to 10 years in prison in that case.