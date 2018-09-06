More than 400 Taiwanese tourists stuck in Kansai

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter

More than 400 Taiwanese were stranded in Japan yesterday after Kansai International Airport shut down due to damage caused by Typhoon Jebi, the Tourism Bureau said.

The bureau said it has received reports from Lion Travel (雄獅旅遊), Cola Tour (可樂旅遊), Hi Hong Travel (喜鴻假期), Life Tour (五福旅遊), SET Tour (東南旅遊), and Richmond International Travel and Tour Co (山富國際).

As of 4:30pm yesterday, 458 tourists who used the agencies’ services were stranded in the Kansai area, the bureau said, adding that the agencies reported that 907 people have canceled their trips to Japan.

“We have asked the travel agencies to provide food and accommodation for the [stranded] travelers. They should also ensure the safety of the tourists under their care and keep us posted,” the bureau said.

Jebi flooded the runways at the airport with seawater, while a bridge to the airport was closed after a tanker carried by strong winds slammed into it.

As of press time last night, Tigerair Taiwan (台灣虎航), EVA Airways (長榮航空) and Peach Aviation (樂桃航空) had canceled today’s flights between Taiwan and Osaka.

China Airlines (華航) has canceled all flights between Taiwan and Osaka until Tuesday next week, while Cathay Pacific Airways (國泰航空) has canceled flights between Taipei and Osaka until Monday next week.

EVA is today to send a Boeing 777-300ER aircraft to Narita Airport in Tokyo to bring stranded tourists home.

China Airlines said it would use Airbus 330 aircraft for flights between Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport and Tamakatsu Airport on Shikoku Island in Kagawa.

It said it would also use Boeing 747 aircraft instead of Boeing 738 aircraft for flights between Taoyuan and Nagoya Airport in Japan.