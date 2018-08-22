China appoints new propaganda head to counteract criticism

AP, BEIJING

Beijing has appointed a trusted member of the Chinese Communist Party to head up its international propaganda operation.

Former Cyberspace Administration of China director Xu Lin (徐麟) is to be in charge of efforts to portray China as a progressive force for good in the world at a time when it is facing criticism over its allegedly unfair trading practices, human rights abuses and militarization of island claims in the South China Sea.

Xu’s appointment to the position of minister of the Chinese State Council Information Office was announced by state media yesterday.

Since US President Donald Trump took office, Beijing has sought to draw a contrast with his administration by emphasizing its role in promoting free trade and addressing global issues.

Critics have said that contradicts China’s roles as the most restricted major economy and a leading polluter.

Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) has also gone to lengths to promote his trademark US$1 trillion Belt and Road Initiative that seeks to link China with other parts of Asia, Europe, Africa and beyond through transport and infrastructure projects.

China’s entirely state-controlled media have been aggressively expanding overseas in hopes of countering unflattering images of the nation and promoting Beijing’s take on global matters.

Xu, 55, had earlier been brought in to enforce China’s strict regulations on the Internet after his predecessor, Lu Wei (魯煒), was ousted in a corruption scandal.