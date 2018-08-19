Imran Khan sworn in as Pakistan PM, opposition protests

AP, ISLAMABAD

Pakistani cricket star-turned-politician Imran Khan was sworn in as prime minister yesterday, despite protests by opposition parties, which accuse the security services of intervening on his behalf in last month’s elections.

Khan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf party won the most seats in the July 25 national elections, but fell short of an outright majority. It allied with independents to form a coalition and Khan was elected by the Pakistani National Assembly on Friday.

Khan had campaigned on promises to combat corruption and break powerful landowners’ monopoly on political power.

Opposition parties have held regular protests since last month’s election, alleging vote rigging by the powerful security establishment.

Security officials have rejected the allegations and Khan has vowed to investigate the charges of voting fraud, saying that neither he nor his party were involved in any wrongdoing.

“We have not committed any rigging,” he told lawmakers in a speech after being sworn in.

Khan secured 176 votes in the assembly on Friday, defeating the opposition’s candidate, Shahbaz Sharif of the Pakistan Muslim League, who garnered 96 votes.

Sharif and his party’s lawmakers disrupted Khan’s speech by chanting slogans against him.

Khan responded by saying no one could blackmail him through such protests.

Khan has promised “ruthless accountability” to combat corruption and has said he will move to a small house in Islamabad rather than live in the lavish prime minister’s residence.

Khan acquired a reputation as a playboy during his cricketing years, but embraced conservative Islam after entering politics.

Earlier this year, he married his spiritual adviser, Bushra Maneka, who attended yesterday’s ceremony.

Khan emerged as a critic of the US’ “war on terror” after the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks, accusing the US of fueling extremism by carrying out drone strikes in Pakistan that killed civilians.

He has also expressed support for a law that makes blasphemy against Islam punishable by death.

His critics in Pakistan have branded him “Taliban Khan,” accusing him of sympathizing with extremists.

Khan has denied those charges and struck a more moderate tone in this year’s campaign, saying he was committed to defeating Muslim extremists and cultivating good relations with the US, which for years has demanded that Pakistan do more to combat militancy.