COA approves imports of British pork

By Lin Chia-nan / Staff reporter

The Council of Agriculture (COA) yesterday said that it has agreed to allow pork imports from the UK after completing a series of scientific inspections, adding that the domestic pork industry would not be affected.

The UK in 2004 filed an application to export pork to Taiwan, which rejected the request because of a subsequent outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease in Britain, the council’s Bureau of Animal and Plant Health Inspection and Quarantine said.

Foot-and-mouth disease, which can be transmitted in a number of ways, causes high fevers and blisters in cloven-hoofed animals and can lead to death. It is rarely transmitted to humans.

The bureau in 2010 recognized that the disease had been eradicated in the UK and allowed the British government to send supplemental documentation about its pork.

The bureau said it confirmed in a visit with Food and Drug Administration officials to the UK in October last year that British pork complied with Taiwanese standards and approved the application on Monday.

Taiwan imports 60,000 to 80,000 tonnes of pork from overseas each year, which constitutes only about 13 percent of the nation’s total pork consumption, while the rest is supplied by local farmers, showing that Taiwanese continue to prefer domestically produced pork, the bureau said.

Allowing imports from the UK would only affect the distribution of the market share of foreign pork, not the domestic pork industry, it said.

Britain has joined Japan, the US, Canada, New Zealand, Australia, Denmark, the Netherlands, Finland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Spain, Italy and France as an exporter of pork that does not contain the leanness-enhancing additive ractopamine to Taiwan, it added.

Asked for comment, Executive Yuan spokeswoman Kolas Yotaka said there were no additional conditions to allow the import of British pork.

Negotiations began in 2004 and were finalized after the council confirmed the safety of British pork, she said.

The British government said in a statement that Taiwan allowing imports of pork from the UK was expected to generate more than ￡50 million (US$63.8 million) in revenue for British farmers and the food industry over the next five years.

“Access to this new market in Taiwan is great news for our farmers and producers, and gives a welcome boost to the pork production industry — already worth ￡1.3 billion to the UK economy,” British Minister of State for Agriculture, Fisheries & Food George Eustice said in the statement.

The British Office Taipei, which represents the UK’s interests in Taiwan in the absence of formal diplomatic ties, welcomed the government’s decision to open its market to British pork.

“This marks a further strengthening of the UK-Taiwan trade relationship and follows excellent collaboration between the British and Taiwanese authorities on this issue over two years,” the office said in a statement.

“We look forward to British pork being available to Taiwanese consumers in the near future,” it added.

Additional reporting by CNA, Stacy Hsu and Lee Hsin-fang