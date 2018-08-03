US Senate bill calls for aid for Taiwan’s armed forces

Staff writer, with CNA

The US Senate on Wednesday passed an annual defense policy bill for fiscal year 2019 that includes provisions supporting the strengthening of Taiwan’s armed forces.

The National Defense Authorization Act cleared the US Senate 87-10, after the US House of Representatives on Thursday last week passed an identical bill. It would become law after being signed by US President Donald Trump.

Section 1257 of the bill requires the US secretary of defense to conduct a comprehensive assessment of Taiwan’s military assets, particularly its reserves, and provide recommendations to improve the efficiency, effectiveness, readiness and resilience of Taiwan’s self-defense capabilities.

It also requires the secretary to submit a report to the appropriate congressional committees within one year after the law is enacted.

The report should contain a plan for the US to expand senior military-to-military engagements and joint training by the US armed forces with Taiwan’s military, including the use of appropriate security cooperation authorities, as well as support US foreign military sales and other equipment transfers to Taiwan, particularly for the development of asymmetric warfare capabilities, the bill says.

Section 1258 says that it is the sense of the US Congress that the Taiwan Relations Act and the “six assurances” are cornerstones of US relations with Taiwan.

The US should increase defense and security cooperation with Taiwan to support the development of capable, ready and modern defense forces necessary for Taiwan to maintain sufficient self-defense capabilities, it adds.

The US should strongly support Taiwan’s acquisition of defensive weapons through foreign military sales, direct commercial sales and industrial cooperation, with a particular emphasis on asymmetric warfare and undersea warfare capabilities, consistent with the Taiwan Relations Act, the bill says.

The US should improve the predictability of arms sales to Taiwan by ensuring timely review of and response to requests by Taiwan for defense articles and defense services, it adds.

The secretary should promote policies concerning exchanges that enhance the security of Taiwan, including opportunities for practical training and military exercises, and exchanges between senior defense officials and general officers consistent with the Taiwan Travel Act, the bill says.

It also calls for an expansion of US-Taiwan cooperation in humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, and urges the secretary to consider supporting the visit of a US hospital ship to Taiwan as part of the annual Pacific Partnership deployment to improve disaster response planning and preparedness, as well as to reinforce cooperation between the US and Taiwan.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Andrew Lee (李憲章) yesterday expressed gratitude for Congress’ bipartisan support and emphasis on the Taiwan-US security partnership, which he said was clearly evidenced by the bill.

“The government will continue to work closely with concerned departments of the US government to further deepen our security cooperation and ensure long-term peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait,” Lee said.