Cambodia’s ruling party claims win in criticized elections

AP, PHNOM PENH

With the main opposition silenced, Cambodians yesterday voted in an election virtually certain to return Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen and his party, who have been in power for more than three decades, to office.

Shortly before press time last night, a spokesman for Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen’s ruling Cambodian People’s Party claimed victory in the polls.

Spokesman Sok Eysan said the party won an estimated 100 out of 125 parliamentary seats.

Although 20 parties contested the polls, the only one with the popularity and organization to mount a credible challenge, the Cambodian National Rescue Party (CNRP), was last year dissolved by the Cambodian Supreme Court.

Saying that the polls were neither free nor fair, the CNRP’s former leaders urged people not to vote in what was dubbed a “Clean Finger” campaign, because those who do cast ballots must dip a finger in indelible ink, a practice meant to thwart multiple voting.

Local and foreign rights groups, along with several Western governments, had agreed that the polls would not be credible.

Figures released by National Election Committee chairman Sik Bun Hok about two hours after the polls closed at 3pm showed that about 6.7 million people turned out to vote, or 80.49 percent of the 8.3 million registered voters.

The figure, if correct, would suggest that the promotion by opposition forces of a poll boycott was ineffective. In the last general election in 2013, voter turnout was 6.6 million, or 68.5 percent of 9.7 million registered voters.

Hun Sen said on Facebook that he welcomed the big turnout, and congratulated his countrymen for exercising their democratic right to vote.

Opposition forces, who had already judged the polls not to be free and fair because of the exclusion of the CNRP, can point to two reasons for the alleged failure of the boycott movement.

In rural areas where the majority live, the failure to vote — signified by having no fingers dipped in indelible ink — made voters subject to retaliation by local officials who carry out functions such as land registration. There had been reports of threats against anyone who planned to boycott the vote.

Voters in Phnom Penh, an opposition stronghold, were less susceptible to such threats because of their higher visibility and safety in numbers.

Doubts are also likely to be raised about the actual turnout, because several poll-watching groups — as well as contingents from the US and the EU — declined to take part, because they felt the polls were not legitimate.

Additional reporting by Reuters