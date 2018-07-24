Toronto shooting leaves two dead, including gunman

AFP, TORONTO, Canada

Two people, including the gunman, are dead and 13 wounded in Toronto after a shooting on Sunday in the bustling Greektown neighborhood, adding to concern about gun violence in Canada’s largest city.

A video clip posted by Canadian media appeared to show a dark-clad man walking on the sidewalk and then turning to aim and fire a handgun.

“One female adult has died. One young girl in critical condition,” Toronto police said on Twitter, adding that all 14 victims were shot with a handgun.

Police said the suspect was also dead, and Police Chief Mark Saunders said there had been “an exchange of gunfire.”

However, it was not clear whether the suspect died from police gunfire or killed himself.

Saunders said it was too soon to know what the motive was for the rampage in a district of cafes and restaurants.

Toronto’s homicide squad was leading the investigation, but local media reported the independent Special Investigations Unit, which probes police-involved shootings, had also been notified.

Officers, some armed with rifles, sealed off Greektown’s main street, known as the Danforth, after getting the call at about 10pm.

Witnesses reported hearing about 20 shots.

“There was a lot of shots. It would shoot, there’d be a pause, we heard more shooting, and then a pause and then more shooting,” the Globe and Mail quoted John Tulloch, who was out for a walk at the time, as saying.

“There must’ve been 20, 30 shots, altogether. It was a lot. We just ran,” he said.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford called it a “horrific act of gun violence” and said his heart went out to the victims.

Toronto Mayor John Tory said Sunday night’s firearms violence is “evidence of a gun problem” in Toronto.

“Guns are too readily available to too many people,” Tory told a news conference.