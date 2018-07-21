Park Geun-hye is sentenced to eight more years in jail

AFP, SEOUL

Disgraced former South Korean president Park Geun-hye was yesterday convicted of charges including illegally receiving funds from the nation’s spy agency, and given eight more years in prison, on top of her current term.

Park, South Korea’s first female president, was impeached last year after huge street protests over a sprawling scandal, and was in April jailed for 24 years for corruption and abuse of power.

Yesterday’s penalty — issued in her absence after she refused to attend the Seoul Central District Court hearing — came after a separate trial for pocketing money from the National Intelligence Service (NIS) and improperly intervening in 2016 in the selection of her ruling party’s legislative candidates.

The Seoul Central District Court gave Park six years for taking 3.3 billion won (US$2.9 million) from the spy agency and two years for the electoral offense.

The penalties apply consecutively, meaning the 66-year-old now faces 32 years in prison.

“The accused received some 3 billion won over three years from the three NIS chiefs. Through this crime, the accused incurred a considerable amount of loss to the state treasury,” Judge Seong Chang-ho said.

Three former NIS chiefs testified they had funneled the funds to Park on her orders, the court said.

The judge rebuked Park, who denied the charges, for being “uncooperative” throughout the court hearing and questioning by prosecutors.

Park allegedly squandered the money on maintaining her private house, financing a boutique where her secret confidante, Choi Soon-sil — the central figure in the corruption scandal — had Park’s clothes made and other services, including massage treatment.

Choi was found to have taken advantage of her “long private ties” with Park to extort bribes worth millions of US dollars from businesses, including Samsung Group and retail conglomerate Lotte Group.

She is serving a 20-year sentence for abuse of power, bribery and meddling in state affairs.

Earlier yesterday, prosecutors asked an appeals court to extend Park’s sentence for her corruption and abuse of power conviction to 30 years, arguing that the original penalty was too lenient.

They also asked for her fine to be multiplied sixfold to 118.5 billion won.

“The accused has never repented or made any sincere apology before the people and since October 2017, she has never made any appearance in court,” prosecutors said in a statement.

Park’s lawyers asked for her conviction to be overturned, saying she made no gains herself when businesses “donated” funds to foundations controlled by Choi, and that her impeachment and ouster meant she had already taken “political responsibility” for the case.

The Seoul High Court is to issue its decision on Aug. 24.

At her first trial, Park was convicted of receiving or demanding more than US$20 million from conglomerates, sharing secret state documents, “blacklisting” artists critical of her policies and firing officials who resisted her abuses of power.

Park is the eldest daughter of late South Korean dictator Park Chung-hee, who oversaw human rights abuses, but is also credited with driving the nation’s economic development in the 1960s and 1970s.