Israel adopts controversial Jewish nation-state law

AFP, JERUSALEM

Israel’s legislature yesterday adopted a law defining the country as the nation-state of the Jewish people, provoking fears that it could lead to blatant discrimination against Arab citizens.

Arab lawmakers and Palestinians called the law racist and said it “legalized apartheid” following a tumultuous debate in the legislature.

The legislation, adopted by 62 votes to 55, makes Hebrew the national language and defines the establishment of Jewish communities as being in the national interest.

Arabic, previously considered an official language, was granted only special status.

The law, passed in the early hours, speaks of Israel as the Jewish historical homeland and says that Jews have the right to self-

determination there.

However, a deeply controversial clause that had been seen as more specifically legalizing the establishment of Jewish-only communities was changed after it drew criticism, including from Israeli President Reuven Rivlin.

The legislation becomes part of the nation’s basic laws, which serve as a de facto constitution.

“It is a decisive moment in the history of the state of Israel that inscribes in stone our language, our anthem and our flag,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said after the vote.

A range of opposition politicians denounced the vote, with the head of the mainly Arab Joint List alliance Ayman Odeh calling it “the death of our democracy.”

Arab legislators who called the legislation “racist” ripped up copies of the bill in the chamber of the Knesset after it was passed.

Arab citizens account for about 17.5 percent of Israel’s more than 8 million people. They have long complained of discrimination.

Palestine Liberation Organization Secretary-General Saeb Erekat called it a “dangerous and racist law” that “officially legalizes apartheid and legally defines Israel as an apartheid system.”

The sponsor of the law, Avi Dichter from Netanyahu’s Likud party, has said that the law aims to defend Israel’s “status as a Jewish and democratic state.”

Various versions of the legislation have been debated for years. Netanyahu’s government had pushed for its approval before the legislature’s summer session ends.

The law passed after the changing of a clause that would have allowed the state to “authorize a community composed of people having the same faith and nationality to maintain the exclusive character of that community.”