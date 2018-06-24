Nauru asylum seekers flown to Taiwan for treatment tell of language barriers

The Guardian

Asylum seekers flown from Nauru to Taiwan for medical treatment have complained to lawyers that language barriers meant they were unable to give informed consent even when the overall quality of care was good.

Australia last year signed a memorandum of understanding with Taiwan to provide medical treatment for asylum seekers detained on Nauru, in an effort to prevent people indefinitely detained on the island from applying for a medical transfer to Australia.

The agreement was last month disclosed by a Taiwanese lawmaker in a letter to the Guardian, following a report about an Iranian woman and her son who were transferred to Taiwan so she could undergo life-saving heart surgery, and confirmed by the Australian government overnight.

The woman, known only as Fatemah, had told reporters that her 17-year-old son also required medical treatment for severe mental illness caused by his time in detention, but did not receive treatment before the pair were returned to Nauru.

Taiwanese authorities said he was not listed as a patient on the medical transfer form.

Taiwan is not a signatory to the 1951 Refugee Convention, meaning that refugees cannot apply for asylum to prevent them from being returned to Nauru.

Human rights lawyer George Newhouse, from the National Justice Project, said that while Taiwan’s medical system is world-class, language barriers between detainees and medical staff, which often required the use of two interpreters, meant that some asylum seekers felt they had not been able to give informed consent.

An Australian federal court this month ruled that hospitals in Taiwan also did not have the expertise to perform an abortion on a woman held on Nauru who had undergone female genital mutilation, and ordered that she be brought to Australia for treatment at one of two specialist clinics at the Royal Women’s hospital in Melbourne or at Sydney’s Westmead Hospital.

“They are not equipped to deal with mental health issues, cases where female genital mutilation is involved, and the language difficulties make obtaining informed consent extremely difficult,” Newhouse told reporters.

“Many asylum seekers complain that they didn’t understand the procedures that are to take place and are frightened of what might happen to them. There’s also no proper medical follow-up when they return to Manus and Nauru,” he said.

At least 330 refugees and asylum seekers, including 36 children, remain in detention on Nauru and have been told by the Australian government that they would not have any opportunity to settle in Australia or New Zealand.

Australia has previously allowed seriously ill detainees to be brought to the country for medical treatment, often after being forced to do so by a court order.

Newhouse said the agreement with Taiwan aimed to circumvent that process.

“The primary objective is to avoid bringing the asylum seekers to Australia at all costs, even if it results in harm to the individual,” he said.

A spokeswoman for the Australian Department of Home Affairs said the agreement was part of Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull’s administration’s commitment that asylum seekers held in offshore detention would not gain entry to Australia.

“The government has been clear that people subject to regional processing arrangements will not be settled in Australia,” she said. “Medical transfer is not a pathway to settlement in Australia.”