Forecasters say more rain likely rest of the week

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter

Chances of showers or thunderstorms nationwide are high this week, despite a weakening southwesterly monsoon, the Central Weather Bureau said yesterday.

The combined influence of the southwesterly monsoon and the periphery of a tropical depression brought heavy rains to southern and southeastern Taiwan over the Dragon Boat Festival holiday weekend that ended yesterday.

Chances of rain are high in central and southern Taiwan today due to the influence of the southwesterly monsoon, with possible heavy rainfall in certain areas, and afternoon thunderstorms in the rest of the nation, the bureau said.

The public should be particularly aware of several convections of a monsoon, which often bring heavy rain, strong winds, thunder, lightning as well as rogue waves at sea, and people should exercise caution, the bureau said.

Rain is expected to ease nationwide between tomorrow and Sunday as the monsoon gradually weakens, with both the locations and duration declining, but temporary showers and thunderstorms are forecast in the center and south of the nation tomorrow and Thursday, and isolated showers and thunderstorms elsewhere, the bureau said.

Cloudy to sunny skies are forecast for parts of the nation from Friday to Sunday, with a strong chance of afternoon thunderstorms.

The convergence of the southwesterly wind and offshore breeze could lead to rainfall in the coastal areas of central and southern Taiwan, the bureau said.

The temperature is expected to rise to between 33?C and 34?C as the rain eases and a subtropical high-pressure system moves west, the bureau said.

A tropical depression system off the coast of the Pratas Islands (東沙) could turn into a tropical storm today, it said.

If it does develop into a storm, it would be called Prapiroon, the name of a Thai rain god.

It is expected to move toward the Chinese coast between Guangdong and Fujian provinces, which could bring strong winds to Taiwan’s outlying islands.