S Korea, US to suspend major drills this week: report

Reuters, SEOUL

South Korea and the US are expected to announce the suspension of “large-scale” military drills this week, with the provision that they would restart if North Korea failed to keep its promise to denuclearize, news agency Yonhap said yesterday.

Citing an unnamed government source, the news agency said the suspension was likely to affect only major joint exercises, not more routine military training.

US President Donald Trump surprised officials in Seoul and Washington when he pledged to end “war games” after his summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Singapore on Tuesday.

Immediately after the announcement, US forces in South Korea said they had received no guidance on stopping any drills, and South Korean officials said they were trying to figure out which exercises Trump was referring to.

However, in a sign Seoul might be open to suspending drills, South Korean President Moon Jae-in said on Thursday his government would need to be flexible when it came to applying military pressure on the North if it was sincere about denuclearization.

Moon said the South would carefully consider joint military drills with the US and he asked his officials to cooperate with the US on the issue, his office said in a statement at the time.

Yonhap also reported yesterday that during military talks between the two Koreas on Thursday, South Korean officials asked their northern counterparts to relocate artillery 30km to 40km away from the heavily fortified military demarcation line that divides the two nations.

However, the South Korean Ministry of National Defense denied it made such a request, Yonhap said.

The talks, the first in more than a decade, held in the border village of Panmunjom in the demilitarized zone, followed an inter-Korean summit in April at which leaders of the two Koreas agreed to defuse tensions and cease “all hostile acts.”

At a US Senate hearing on Thursday, Trump’s nominee to be ambassador to South Korea, retired US Navy admiral Harry Harris, backed the idea of a “pause” in major military exercises.

He said his understanding was that any suspension would involve only major military exercises and that regular training of US forces in South Korea would continue, although final decisions were up to the US Department of Defense.

The US-South Korean exercise calendar hits a high point every year with the Foal Eagle and Max Thunder drills, which both wrapped up last month.

The next major drill, Ulchi Freedom Guardian, is scheduled for the end of the summer.

Last year, 17,500 US and more than 50,000 South Korean troops participated in the Ulchi Freedom Guardian drills.

However, the exercise is mostly focused on computerized simulations rather than live field exercises that use weapons, tanks or aircraft.