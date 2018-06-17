Vatican, Beijing in talks on naming of bishops: sources

Reuters, VATICAN CITY

The Vatican and China have held new talks on the naming of bishops and the Holy See raised concerns over a tightening of restrictions on religious practice, Vatican and diplomatic sources said on Friday.

The talks between the two delegations, the first since a meeting in Beijing in December last year, have taken place quietly in Rome over the past few days, the sources said.

The Vatican has not announced the talks.

There was still no clear idea when a deal could be signed, but the dialogue was continuing, Vatican sources said.

Catholics in China are split between those in “underground” communities that recognize the pope and those belonging to a state-controlled Chinese Catholic Patriotic Association, whose bishops are appointed by the government in collaboration with local Catholic communities.

An even partial resolution of the thorny issue of the appointment of bishops could open the way for an eventual resumption of diplomatic relations nearly 70 years after they were cut during the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) takeover of China.

While not part of the present talks, full relations would give the Catholic Church a legal framework to look after all of China’s estimated 12 million Catholics and move on to focus on Catholic growth in a country where Protestant churches are already growing fast.

The Vatican expressed its concern over the restrictions, including one that banned unaccompanied minors from entering churches in several regions, one of the sources said.

No member of the Chinese delegation could be reached.

Legislation on religious affairs that came into effect in February has increased official oversight of religious education and practice, and introduced harsher punishments for practices not sanctioned by authorities.

Some Asian Catholic leaders have been highly critical of the Vatican’s rapprochement with China.

One of the most outspoken has been Cardinal Joseph Zen (陳日君), the former archbishop of Hong Kong, who has accused Rome of “selling out” to the CCP.

Vatican officials with knowledge of the negotiations have rejected Zen’s accusations, saying that the deal they are working on is far from perfect, but would be a vital step in the Vatican’s quest to look after the spiritual needs of all Chinese Catholics.