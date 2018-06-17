China retaliates with tariff hikes on US products

AP, BEIJING

China yesterday fired back in a spiraling trade dispute with US President Donald Trump by raising import duties on US$34 billion of US goods, including soybeans, electric cars and whiskey.

The Chinese government said it was responding in “equal scale” to Trump’s tariff hike on Chinese goods, amid a conflict over Beijing’s trade surplus and technology policy that companies worry could quickly escalate and chill global economic growth.

China “doesn’t want a trade war,” but has to “fight back strongly,” the Chinese Ministry of Commerce said in a statement.

Beijing is also scrapping agreements to narrow its multibillion-dollar trade surplus with the US, which would have seen China buy more US farm goods, natural gas and other products, it said.

The US and China have the world’s biggest trading relationship, but official ties have been increasingly strained over complaints that Beijing’s industrial development tactics contradict its free-trade pledges and hurt US companies.

Europe, Japan and other trading partners have raised similar complaints, but Trump has been unusually direct about challenging Beijing and threatening to disrupt such a large volume of exports.

“In this trade war, it’s the US who is playing the role of provocateur, while China plays defense,” the Chinese state-run Global Times said in an editorial. “China is a powerful guardian and has enough ammunition to defend existing trade rules and fairness.”

Beijing is from July 6 to impose an additional 25 percent tariff on 545 products from the US, including soybeans, electric cars, orange juice, whiskey, lobsters, salmon and cigars, the Chinese Ministry of Finance said.

Most are food and other farm goods, hitting Trump’s rural supporters hardest.

Beijing appeared to be trying to minimize the impact on its own economy by picking US products that can be replaced by imports from other suppliers, such as Brazil or Australia.

Chinese regulators also are considering a tariff hike on an additional 114 products, including medical equipment and energy products, the finance ministry said, adding that a decision would be announced later.

That mirrored the Trump administration’s announcement on Friday of a tariff hike on US$34 billion of Chinese goods, also due to take effect on July 6, and plans to consider widening it by an additional US$16 billion of other products.

China’s heavily regulated economy also gives the Chinese Communist Party additional options for retaliation, such as withholding approval for business activity.

Anti-trust regulators have reportedly delayed announcing a decision on US tech giant Qualcomm’s proposed acquisition of Dutch chipmaker NXP Semiconductors in part due to the tariff conflict.

“China’s retaliation will remain calibrated and largely reciprocal, with [Chinese] President Xi Jinping [習近平] ready to counter any move by Trump,” Eurasia Group said in a report. “Beijing has a freer hand for informal retaliation, which will now start to increase.”

The American Chamber of Commerce had appealed to Washington to avoid a tariff hike, but said Trump’s threat has prompted Beijing to engage in more intensive negotiations than it had in years.

Trump is pressing Beijing to narrow its trade surplus with the US and roll back its plans for state-led development of Chinese global competitors in technology fields such as electric cars, renewable energy, artificial intelligence and biotechnology.