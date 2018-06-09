Chan, Dodig win mixed doubles title

By Dave Carroll / Staff reporter

Taiwan’s Latisha Chan (詹詠然) late on Thursday claimed her first Grand Slam mixed doubles title, rallying after losing the second set to edge the super tiebreak on Court Suzanne Lenglen at the French Open in Paris.

Second seeds Chan and Ivan Dodig defeated top seeds Gabriela Dabrowski and Mate Pavic of Croatia 6-1, 6-7 (5/7), 10-8 in 1 hour, 31 minutes at Roland Garros.

The Taiwanese-Croatian duo saved four of five break points and converted four of six, winning 51 of the 92 points contested.

However, the second seeds had to go the distance against the reigning Australian Open champions, despite serving for the match at 5-3 in the second set and racing to a 5-1 lead in the super tiebreak.

After receiving the trophy, Dodig revealed that there was a chance they might not have played together in Paris at all.

“We just played first time, even though it was really close if we will play. She have some health problems. [I said] I will search for another partner,” Dodig told the WTA Web site. “Then in the end, I’m like, no, listen, we have to try, and she was OK.”

“We entered and the things went [the] right way. I really happy to win here and meet her in these circumstances, and hopefully we’ll, I hope, continue to play some more,” he said. “We had great fun on the court, which is most important. We had difficult matches, but the mixed is all about fun and of course trying to win.”

Seven years after reaching her first and only previous Grand Slam mixed doubles final with Australian Paul Hanley in Melbourne, Chan finally claimed a mixed doubles title.

It was her second Grand Slam title after winning the US Open women’s doubles with Martina Hings last year and will go some way to easing the pain of losing the WTA women’s doubles world No. 1 ranking on Monday.

“It feels amazing. At the beginning, I wasn’t sure if I’ll be able to compete in mixed doubles. At the end, we made the right choice — and then we did it well, had a lot of fun,” Chan told the WTA Web site. “I think this title is important for both of us, especially we are both in the final before. I think we were very hungry for the title of mixed doubles. I think since we have the same goal, we were fighting for the same goal. I’m really happy that it came true.”