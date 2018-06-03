Animal rights rallies in Taipei, Kaohsiung today

By Lin Chia-nan / Staff reporter

Animal rights advocates are to rally in Taipei and Kaohsiung today to mark the eighth National Animal Rights Day, a global event celebrated in 30 cities around the world.

Established in 2011 by US-based nonprofit Our Planet Theirs Too, the day is observed on the first Sunday of June.

Taiwanese advocates are to participate in the global event this year by holding memorial services for deceased animals at Taipei’s Central Art Park (中央藝文公園) and Kaohsiung’s Central Park (中央公園) starting at 3pm.

Participants are to join international advocates in reading and signing the Declaration of Animal Rights, which would be printed on a large scroll, Taipei event convener Chang Chia-pei (張家珮) said.

Using the term “rights” instead of “welfare” expresses a concern with the natural rights of all animals, which are supposed to be equal to those of humans, Chang said, adding that she hopes more people would eat vegan diets to save lives and reduce pollution.

While advocates in some cities are to present bloody images of slaughtered animals, local campaigners would not, as such images would be excessive for Taiwanese, she added.

The nation has made progress in animal rights over the past few years, such as a ban on mercy killings that went into effect in February last year, but there is still much to be done, Kaohsiung event convener Apo Su (蘇柏蓉) said.

The government should forbid the trade of animals and impose stricter regulations on farms, especially those that illegally abandon old animals that can no longer breed, Su said.

Animal communicators are to join the rallies as well, Chang said.

People should learn to treat their pets as equals, said animal communicator Cynthia Liu (星亞), who is to lead the Taipei participants in a prayer for dead animals.

Public reception of animal communicators became more positive after 2010, Liu said, adding that some veterinarians also seek their help when handling animals with emotional problems.

Life can take various forms and should not be distinguished by physical appearance, said communicator Lee Ching-liang (李進良), who is to join the Kaohsiung event.