TAITRA, Amazon ink deal to promote local products

Staff writer, with CNA

The Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA, 外貿協會) and Amazon.com Inc yesterday signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to promote Taiwanese electronics products and brands in the global market.

Amazon is to assist TAITRA in hosting forums for e-commerce businesses, while TAITRA is to recommend well-performing businesses for Amazon’s professional training program, TAITRA executive president Walter Yeh (葉明水) said.

“E-commerce — which is constantly changing and brings both challenges and opportunities to the traditional retail industry — is projected to see global sales top US$4 trillion by 2020,” Yeh said in a statement.

It is time for Taiwanese businesses to move on to a new phase by accelerating their efforts to catch up with the global trend and develop virtual retail channels, he said.

TAITRA’s taiwantrade.com Web site is the nation’s largest business-to-business (B2B) trading platform to assist small and medium-sized firms in expanding their international markets, and it has long collaborated with well-known e-commerce companies worldwide, including Amazon, he said.

Through the US giant’s more than 140 operation centers worldwide, sellers are able to ship their goods to 185 nations and territories, TAITRA said.

Amazon global stores provide comprehensive and innovative solutions to its customers, said Amazon Global Selling Asia head Cindy Tai (戴竫斐), who signed the MOU on the company’s behalf.

In working with Taiwan, Amazon is looking to help manufacturers, brands and other businesses take advantage of digital opportunities and capture a bigger share of the global market, she said.

Amazon launched its local office in April last year to help Taiwanese companies explore opportunities in the global B2B market.

Its cloud-computing subsidiary, Amazon Web Services, in January established a joint innovation center in New Taipei City, and in March agreed to a two-year collaboration with the Taipei City Government on big data development.