TAO asked to recruit young Taiwanese to go to China: source

By Chung Li-hua and Sherry Hsiao / Staff reporter, with staff writer

China’s Taiwan Affairs Office (TAO) has asked the Taiwan Youth Federation to help recruit young Taiwanese to go to China, an unnamed source said on Monday, adding that the federation’s cooperation with a software company would allow Beijing to collect the personal information of Taiwanese college graduates through a mobile app.

The federation and talent software company Hao Sih Tong (好思通) plans to develop a mobile app for young Taiwanese to upload their resumes, search for open positions and arrange interviews in China, the source said.

The Ministry of Education last year stopped using a platform it had established to track graduates one, three and five years after graduation through surveys, and instead asked colleges to set up their own systems.

Hao Sih Tong late last year began hosting informational sessions at colleges, saying that it could help them develop and plan such systems, the source said.

The federation helped arrange internships for young Taiwanese this summer at Alibaba Group (阿里巴巴), China Eastern (中國東方航空), Bank of China (中國銀行) and other Chinese companies, giving each intern between 2,000 yuan and 2,500 yuan (US$312 and US$389) per month in living allowances, the source said.

The federation has also begun planning to recruit young Taiwanese to earn academic credits in China from February to May next year, the source added.

Asked for comment, federation director-general Ho Yi-cheng (何溢誠) said he does not know the TAO well and denied accepting such requests.

Asked about the development of the mobile app and the tracking system, Ho asked: “Who has the ability to create such a complicated system?”

Hao Sih Tong general manager Wu Cheng-hung (吳承鴻) denied that the development of the system was related to China.

Fewer than 10 public and private colleges are using the company’s system, he added.

Hao Sih Tong provides cloud-computing, Wu said, adding that the schools’ databases are stored with the firm, but it has certain encryption guidelines and would definitely not access the graduates’ personal information.

The federation on Jan. 29 established an innovation and entrepreneurship center in Shanghai to provide Taiwanese studying in China and young Taiwanese who are interested in developing a career in China with internship opportunities and employment information, China Central Television reported online on Jan. 30.