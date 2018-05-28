Haitian president to arrive in Taipei today

Staff Writer, with CNA

Haitian President Jovenel Moise is today to arrive in Taiwan for a five-day state visit, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Saturday.

Moise and his 30-member delegation are to be welcomed by President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) with a military ceremony in front of the Presidential Office Building, the ministry said in a statement.

After the ceremony, Tsai and Moise are to hold discussions and sign a joint communique, the ministry said.

Later in the day, Tsai is to host a banquet for Moise, his wife and the delegation, which includes Haitian Senate President Joseph Lambert, Lower House President Gary Bodeau and Haitian Minister of Foreign Affairs Antonio Rodrigue, it said.

In recognition of Moise’s support for Taiwan and his efforts to bolster bilateral ties, Tsai is to confer on him the Order of Brilliant Jade, the highest order presented by the Republic of China to foreign heads of state, it said.

In turn, Moise is to decorate Tsai with the Grand Cross of the National Order of Honor and Merit, Haiti’s top presidential award given to Haitians and foreign nationals to acknowledge distinctive service in the areas of diplomacy, politics, arts, charitable works and other fields of interest to Haiti, the ministry said.

Moise’s state visit, his first to Taiwan since he took office in February last year, is to include visits to several government agencies and state-run companies, such as Taiwan Power Co (台電) and the Mingtan Power Plant in Nantou County, it added.

He is also scheduled to visit a science park in Taichung and attend a forum on investment in Haiti, the ministry said.

Taiwan and Haiti established diplomatic ties in 1956 and have since deepened their relations, cooperating in infrastructural, agricultural and forestry development, as well as in the fields of energy, education, environmental protection, medical care and public health, the ministry said.

Haiti is one of the nations that have staunchly supported Taiwan’s participation in the UN and other international organizations, it added.