Agri-parks to be a focus for southbound policy

By Lee Hsin-fang and Sherry Hsiao / Staff reporter, with staff writer

The government is to partner with countries targeted by its New Southbound Policy to establish agricultural demonstration parks in those nations, sources said.

Taiwan is to work with Indonesia to build an agricultural demonstration area in West Java, a province near the capital, Jakarta, they said.

Initially, 400 hectares would be allocated to rice and raising ducks, but within three years the area would be expanded to 1,000 hectares, they added.

The Indonesian project would be the first of its kind for a New Southbound Policy nation, and the government would soon sign an official partnership agreement with the Indonesian Economic and Trade Office in Taipei, the sources said.

Taiwan is also to work with India, they said.

The Indian government, which in 2016 signed a memorandum of understanding on agricultural cooperation with Taiwan, has expressed a desire to collaborate on such a park, an unnamed government official familiar with the matter said.

Technical teams from Taiwan and India are to discuss the details next month, and the demonstration area is expected to be established before the end of the year, the official said.

Progress has also been made with Vietnam, sources said.

The Vietnamese government wants to develop high-tech agriculture and six months ago it proposed establishing a high-tech agricultural park with Taiwan’s help on about 30 hectares in the suburbs of Ho Chi Minh City, they added.

Vietnam is interested in Taiwan’s orchid industry technology and originally hoped to create an orchid park, but orchid growing involves plant variety rights, not to mention the industry is a “flagship industry” for the Taiwan, Council of Agriculture Deputy Minister Chen Chi-chung (陳吉仲) said.

After visiting the council’s Agricultural Research Institute, Vietnamese Representative to Taiwan Tran Duy Hai became interested in building a high-tech agricultural park in his nation, Chen said.

Which crops are to be included are still under discussion, but the council is planning to work on the project, he said.

Agricultural partnerships with countries targeted by the New Southbound Policy would differ based on the individual nation’s needs, an unnamed government official familiar with the matter said.

These partnerships could mean building comprehensive agricultural demonstration areas, creating fertilizer factories or taking a high-tech approach, the official said.

The government hopes to turn such regional agricultural partnerships into overseas bases for food aid, increase the nation’s trade volume to prevent an over-reliance on China and turn Taiwan into a hub for the development of agricultural talent in the region, they said.