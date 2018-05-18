Members of US House call for Taiwan at WHA

Staff writer, with CNA

A bipartisan group of 172 members of the US House of Representatives on Wednesday sent WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus a letter urging the WHO to allow Taiwan to participate in the annual World Health Assembly (WHA) in Geneva, Switzerland.

The letter, which was signed by House Committee on Foreign Affairs Chairman Ed Royce and ranking member Eliot Engel, was also sent to US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and US Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar.

“Last year, the WHO — under pressure from the People’s Republic of China — withheld its invitation for Taiwan to participate in the 70th WHA. With this action, the WHO became complicit in Beijing’s campaign to keep Taiwan out of meaningful participation in assemblies like these,” the letter said.

“The decision to withhold the invitation, after eight consecutive years of Taiwan’s participation, violated the spirit of a key principle set forth in the preamble of the WHO Constitution, which states that ‘the health of all peoples is fundamental to the attainment of peace and security and is dependent on the fullest co-operation of individuals and states,’” it said.

“Global health and safety should not be held hostage to China’s political objectives,” it said. “We are all safer when Taiwan has meaningful and unobstructed participation in international health cooperation fora.”

The lawmakers urged Tedros to allow Taiwan’s unconditional inclusion as an observer in this year’s WHA, as well as in future annual and technical meetings, citing its “long history of generous contributions to international efforts to prevent epidemics and provide critical humanitarian aid following natural disasters.”

“It has been an important participant in global efforts to prevent, monitor, contain, and treat infectious diseases, and has demonstrated its good global citizenship through humanitarian efforts both within the Asia-Pacific region and around the world,” they said.

The WHA meeting opens on Monday in Geneva.

Taiwan started its efforts to join the WHO in 1997, but did not get invited to attend the WHA as an observer until 2009. It last received an invitation only days before President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) took office on May 20, 2016, and it came with an unprecedented mention of Beijing’s “one China” principle.

The government has used several ways to raise international support for its bid to attend this year, including international media and launching online promotional campaigns to underline Taiwan’s dedication to public health.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday thanked the US lawmakers who signed the letter, adding that US Senator Marco Rubio and several other senators are also planning on sending a letter to Tedros.

These actions demonstrate the US Congress’ unanimous support for Taiwan’s participation in the WHA, it said in a statement.