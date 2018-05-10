Taipei, Hsinchu join top 100 best student cities

Staff writer, with CNA in London

Two Taiwanese cities landed in the top 100 list of the world’s best cities for international students this year, with Taipei ranking 20th and Hsinchu placing 73rd, an annual survey compiled by a British company specializing in education and study abroad showed.

The two cities were also the only two in the nation to make the top 100 in the QS Best Student Cities rankings last year, placing 21st and 75th respectively.

The rankings were compiled by the UK-based Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) education network based on university rankings, student mix, employer activity, desirability, affordability and student views. Only cities with populations that exceed 250,000 and have at least two universities were covered in the survey.

London topped the list for the first time, up from third place last year, despite its low ranking in the affordability category at 113th, due to its high cost of living, the survey showed.

Rounding out the top 10 were Tokyo, Melbourne, Montreal, Paris, Munich, Berlin, Zurich, Sydney and Seoul, in that order.

Although the US has plenty of top-ranked universities, no US city ranked among the top 10 and only two made it to the top 30 — Boston at 13th and New York at 18th.

Three Chinese cities also made the top 100 list: Beijing (26th), Shanghai (29th) and Nanjing (88th).

According to a QS analysis, Taiwanese universities have been steadily climbing to greater global prominence, cementing Taipei’s reputation as one of Asia’s leading higher-education hubs.

Taipei is home to no less than eight universities ranked among the world’s best in this year’s QS World University Rankings, led by National Taiwan University at joint 76th in the world.

“With relatively low tuition fees and living costs, Taipei also has one of the highest scores in the affordability category,” the report said.

“Taipei also features at 20th in the Student View category of the index, showing that students are enjoying their experience of the city and are often keen to stay after graduation,” it said.

Hsinchu, home to National Chiao Tung University and National Tsing Hua University — both in the top 200 of the QS World University Rankings — received a high score for affordability.