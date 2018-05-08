Fuel surcharge on local airline tickets rising today

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter

Overseas travel is becoming slightly more expensive as the fuel surcharge local airlines add to their tickets is to rise today, the Civil Aeronautics Administration (CAA) said yesterday.

The fuel charge was increased in response to the continuing rise in international oil prices, the agency said.

CPC Corp, Taiwan (CPC, 台灣中油) said the average price for aviation fuel has reached US$93.53 per barrel, which meets the legal standard for a fuel surcharge adjustment, so the agency said it told airlines that they could raise their surcharges.

The new prices apply only to international flights, except those to Hong Kong, and would affect people finalizing ticket purchases from today. Domestic air travel would not be affected.

The fuel surcharge for Hong Kong flights would remain at US$14.9 for the time being.

The fuel surcharge for short-haul flights is rising from US$15 to US$17.5 per flight segment, while for long-haul flights it is increasing from US$39 to US$45.5 per flight segment, which are new highs since January 2015, the agency said.

The short-haul label applies to all Asian destinations except India, while long-haul flights are those to North America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East and Oceania.

It is estimated that travelers to Japan would now pay about NT$150 more for their tickets, while the cost of a flight to Europe would increase by almost NT$400.

CAA data showed that the fuel surcharge in May last year was US$12.5 per short-haul segment and US$32.5 per long-haul segment.

Given the continuing rise in aviation fuel prices, the agency has raised the fuel surcharge twice in the past year.