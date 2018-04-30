Cold front, monsoon to bring rain on Thursday

By Shelley Shan / Staff Reporter

The first cold front of the plum rain season is forecast to arrive on Thursday, bringing rain and slightly lowering temperatures in the north, the Central Weather Bureau said.

Cloudy to sunny skies are forecast for most of the nation from today to Wednesday, with isolated showers likely on the east coast, the bureau said.

Isolated thundershowers or heavy rains are forecast for the north and the mountainous areas in central and southern Taiwan, it added.

Daytime temperatures are forecast to exceed 30°C, the bureau said, adding that the weather might feel muggy at about noon.

Foehn winds are expected in southeastern Taiwan on Wednesday, it said.

The weather would become unstable on Thursday with the passing of the cold front and the rise of the northeast monsoon, the bureau said, adding that chances of isolated showers would rise in the north and in the east, and isolated afternoon thundershowers or heavy rainfall are expected in the mountainous areas in central and southern Taiwan.

Rain and the northeast monsoon would cause temperatures in northern Taiwan to slightly drop on Thursday, the bureau said, but added that they would not change much in central and southern Taiwan.

The influence of the northeast monsoon would continue on Friday, with isolated showers likely in the east and mountainous areas in the north, the bureau said.

Except for isolated thundershowers in the mountainous areas in central and southern Taiwan, cloudy and sunny skies are forecast for the nation on Friday, the bureau said.

Although the northeast monsoon is to weaken on Saturday, the bureau said chances for isolated showers would remain high on the east coast.

Isolated afternoon thundershowers are forecast for the mountainous areas on the west coast, the bureau said.